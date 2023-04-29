🌱 Douglas County Rabid Raccoon Attacks Dogs + Burn Ban Begins May 1



Top Stories Today

Paulding County is integrated within the out of doors burn ban that begins on May 1 and ends on Sept. 30 because of issues over air high quality because of burning backyard and land clearing particles.

A raccoon stuck via Douglas County examined sure for rabies after attacking two canine, and citizens are prompt to vaccinate their pets in opposition to the virus.

A Douglasville mom was once arrested after sending a threatening message to 150 scholars by means of Instagram following an altercation between her daughter and every other pupil.

Gov. Brian Kemp signed a invoice authorizing the established order of a chilly case unit throughout the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Local Events Today

Slow Flow Yoga at Bee Humble Studio (10:00 AM)

Storywalk at Veteran’s Memorial Park at Paulding County Courthouse (10:00 AM)

Spring Festival at Nebo Baptist Church (11:00 AM)

1 Year Anniversary Disco Party at Vintage Wine Bar (7:00 PM)

Karaoke Night at The Box Sports Bar & Grill (7:30 PM)

From My Notebook

Hiram High School celebrated its Top 40 scholars, comprising the highest-ranking scholars from each and every of the freshman, sophomore, junior, and senior categories.

The inhabitants of the City of Hiram is 5,080 consistent with the 2021 Revised Census.

