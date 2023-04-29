🌱 Douglas County Rabid Raccoon Attacks Dogs + Burn Ban Begins May 1

(*1*)
The Dallas-Hiram Patch e-newsletter is your go-to supply for native news and occasions. Stay knowledgeable in regards to the best tales of the day with updates on occasions, climate, and breaking news going down in Dallas-Hiram. Linda Marlow, an skilled creator and communications skilled, is your host for nowadays’s e-newsletter.
Top Stories Today
- Paulding County is integrated within the out of doors burn ban that begins on May 1 and ends on Sept. 30 because of issues over air high quality because of burning backyard and land clearing particles.
- A raccoon stuck via Douglas County examined sure for rabies after attacking two canine, and citizens are prompt to vaccinate their pets in opposition to the virus.
- A Douglasville mom was once arrested after sending a threatening message to 150 scholars by means of Instagram following an altercation between her daughter and every other pupil.
- Gov. Brian Kemp signed a invoice authorizing the established order of a chilly case unit throughout the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Local Events Today
- Slow Flow Yoga at Bee Humble Studio (10:00 AM)
- Storywalk at Veteran’s Memorial Park at Paulding County Courthouse (10:00 AM)
- Spring Festival at Nebo Baptist Church (11:00 AM)
- 1 Year Anniversary Disco Party at Vintage Wine Bar (7:00 PM)
- Karaoke Night at The Box Sports Bar & Grill (7:30 PM)
From My Notebook
- Hiram High School celebrated its Top 40 scholars, comprising the highest-ranking scholars from each and every of the freshman, sophomore, junior, and senior categories.
- The inhabitants of the City of Hiram is 5,080 consistent with the 2021 Revised Census.
- Twisted Trunks Tree Services is an reasonably priced possibility for people short of tree services and products. Contact them thru telephone or textual content at 706-703-3577.
Stay knowledgeable and attached along with your neighborhood with our Dallas-Hiram Patch e-newsletter, and succeed in out to Patch you probably have any news pointers or ideas for long term newsletters.