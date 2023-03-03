🌱 New Korean Fried Chicken Concept Opens In Tampa + Tampa Crime Rate

This put up was once contributed via a neighborhood member.

City of Tampa is celebrating its score as no. 14 in a survey of the bottom crime fee for 2022 across the country’s greatest towns

A brand new Korean Fried Chicken franchise has expanded into Tampa

630,000 gallons of uncooked sewage have allegedly been dumped into Tampa Bay since Jan. 10 after “nonpayment” to TECO for a boost station

But first, these days’s climate: Partly sunny, windy and humid. High: 85 Low: 71.

Here are the highest tales in Tampa these days:

City of Tampa has ranked no. 14 total for the bottom violent crime fee in 2022 in a survey of 59 towns within the United States launched via the Major Cities Chiefs Association. City of Tampa Mayor Jane Castor cheered the score and declared Tampa as “one of the safest large cities in the United States where you can land a well-paying job.” (Tampa Patch) 630,000 gallons of uncooked sewage were allegedly dumped into Tampa Bay since on Jan. 10 after Tampa Electric (TECO) reportedly reduce the ability to a Tampa condominium advanced’s carry station because of alleged “nonpayment.” The sewage got here from Mirela North and Riverside Palms Apartments, in line with Tampa Bay Times. (Subscription: Tampa Bay Times) The National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration (NOAA) has launched an inventory of names that will likely be given to tropical storms and hurricanes throughout the 2023 season, which formally runs from June 1 to Nov. 30. (Tampa Patch) Pinellas County citizens in St. Petersburg are disenchanted about an reasonably priced housing undertaking proposed via Palm Lake Christian Church. The undertaking would deliver 86 devices to a Disston Heights group assets. The church mentioned the devices would lend a hand low-income seniors and other people going through disabling stipulations amid an reasonably priced housing disaster. (WFLA) Korean fried hen chain bb.q hen has cushy opened its first location in Tampa, because the franchise expands globally. The eating place is positioned at 3805 Northdale Blvd. in Carrollwood. The franchise is based totally in Seoul, South Korea and lines numerous Korean Fried Chicken flavors for diners to revel in. (That’s So Tampa)

Today in Tampa:

Family Story Time at Seminole Heights Branch Library. (10:15 a.m.)

at Seminole Heights Branch Library. (10:15 a.m.) Recording Studio Orientation at Hillsborough County Public Library Cooperative. (11 a.m.)

at Hillsborough County Public Library Cooperative. (11 a.m.) First Friday Organ Recital Series at The University Of Tampa College Of Arts And Letters. (noon)

at The University Of Tampa College Of Arts And Letters. (noon) Música In Flor Fina With Kafkasso Flamenco Trio at Hotel Haya. (8 p.m.)

at Hotel Haya. (8 p.m.) Ladies Night at Jerk Hut Tampa. (9 p.m.)

From my pocket book:

Tampa Bay Lightning shared: “We have acquired forward Michael Eyssimont from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for forward Vladislav Namestnikov.” (Tampa Bay Lightning via Facebook)

shared: “We have in exchange for forward Vladislav Namestnikov.” (Tampa Bay Lightning via Facebook) Tampa General Hospital shared: “Another prestigious recognition in the books. We’re thrilled to announce that Tampa General Hospital has been named one of the World’s Best Hospitals 2023 and was listed among the Best Hospitals for Infection Prevention by Newsweek.” (Tampa General Hospital via Facebook)

shared: “Another prestigious recognition in the books. We’re thrilled to announce that Tampa General Hospital has been and was listed among the by Newsweek.” (Tampa General Hospital via Facebook) South Tampa Chamber shared: “Welcome First National Bank of Pasco to the South Tampa Chamber! We are excited to have you as a new member! 😊👏 ✅” (South Tampa Chamber via Facebook)

shared: “Welcome First National Bank of Pasco to the South Tampa Chamber! We are excited to have you as a new member! 😊👏 ✅” (South Tampa Chamber via Facebook) Stuff to Do in Tampa Bay shared: “Looking for a little caffeine pick me up? Check out these best coffee shops in Tampa Bay! ” (Stuff to Do in Tampa Bay via Facebook)

Now you might be within the loop and in a position to start out this Friday. I’ll be again for your inbox the next day with some other replace!

— Carlos Hernandez

