🔒 Instant reaction from KPRC 2′s Randy McIlvoy to the Houston Texans’ expected hiring of Lovie Smith as their head coach

FILE – Houston Texans associate head coach/defensive coordinator Lovie Smith looks on from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland, Sept. 19, 2021. The Texans are in talks with Smith for their head coaching vacancy, a person familiar with the meetings told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the team had not announced that Smith had interviewed for the job. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski, File)

