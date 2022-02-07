🔒 Instant reaction from KPRC 2′s Randy McIlvoy to the Houston Texans’ expected hiring of Lovie Smith as their head coach

HOUSTON – Earlier today, KPRC 2 sports director Randy McIlvoy confirmed the news that the Houston Texans will hire Lovie Smith as their head coach.
Smith has prior head coaching experience with the Chicago Bears, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the University of Illinois. This past season, he helped lead a Houston Texans defense that showed vast improvement from the year before with an increased ability to create turnovers.
Here is McIlvoy’s instant reaction to the expected Lovie Smith head coach hiring in the video below, exclusive to KPRC 2 Insiders.
Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston – All rights reserved.