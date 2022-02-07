🔒 Instant reaction from KPRC 2′s Randy McIlvoy to the Houston Texans’ expected hiring of Lovie Smith as their head coach

Front Page Sports

February 7, 2022
Al Lindsey
FILE – Houston Texans associate head coach/defensive coordinator Lovie Smith looks on from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland, Sept. 19, 2021. The Texans are in talks with Smith for their head coaching vacancy, a person familiar with the meetings told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the team had not announced that Smith had interviewed for the job. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski, File) (Rick Osentoski, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Earlier today, KPRC 2 sports director Randy McIlvoy confirmed the news that the Houston Texans will hire Lovie Smith as their head coach.

Smith has prior head coaching experience with the Chicago Bears, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the University of Illinois. This past season, he helped lead a Houston Texans defense that showed vast improvement from the year before with an increased ability to create turnovers.

Here is McIlvoy’s instant reaction to the expected Lovie Smith head coach hiring in the video below, exclusive to KPRC 2 Insiders.

