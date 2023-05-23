1.5 million apply for U.S. migrant sponsorship program with 30,000 monthly cap

Washington — Recent internal documents obtained by News reveal that in just a few months, over 1.5 million individuals have submitted requests to sponsor the entry of migrants from four countries into the U.S. The significant number of applications, on behalf of those from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela, has overwhelmed case workers at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). The agency can approve only 30,000 arrivals under the program each month, and as the current backlog of unresolved cases continues to mount, USCIS has recently changed the way it processes cases. The agency will now randomly select half of the requests it processes each month through a lottery system, while the other half will be adjudicated on a first come first serve basis.
Under the program, American citizens, residents, and others with legal immigration status are eligible to sponsor migrants from the four countries, as long as they agree to financially support them. Migrants arriving under the program are granted two-year work permits under humanitarian parole authority. As a result of the backlog of unresolved applications, and the newly-implemented lottery system, there have been significant delays in processing times, which could diminish its overall effectiveness.
To-date, more than 100,000 migrants have arrived in the U.S. under the sponsorship initiative, with over 580,000 pending cases for Haitians, over 380,000 cases for Cubans, nearly 120,000 cases for Venezuelans, and over 20,000 cases for Nicaraguans. The internal Department of Homeland Security documents noted that the recent surge in applications could jeopardize the Biden administration’s objective of reducing border crossings and encouraging would-be migrants to enter the U.S. legally, rather than crossing the southern border illegally.
While DHS has noted that it has recently decided to use a random selection process to allocate half of the approximately 1,000 travel authorizations issued each day under the program, it remains unclear whether they will raise the 30,000 monthly cap on admissions. With legal and foreign affairs implications, the Biden administration and the Mexican government have committed to the arrival of up to 30,000 migrants in the U.S. in exchange for Mexico’s commitment to accepting the same number of Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans turned away by U.S. border officials.