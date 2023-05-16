$1.6 Billion Terminal At DFW Airport Will Bring 15 Additional Gates

A $4.8 billion expansion agreement was reached between DFW International Airport and American Airlines. This comprehensive deal includes $1.6 billion allocated for the construction of a brand-new terminal, featuring the addition of 15 gates.

Dallas Mayor Eric L. Johnson, Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker, DFW CEO Sean Donohue and American Airlines CEO Robert Isom gathered at DFW on May 16, 2023, to partake in a signing ceremony for the use and lease agreement. This event signifies the beginning of the expansion and advancement of the second-busiest airport in the world.

“We are very proud that Fort Worth-based American Airlines has signed this important agreement to cement DFW’s status as American’s main hub and help us continue to meet the incredible demand we are experiencing in North Texas,” Mayor Parker said in a statement. “Our region will become the nation’s third-largest metro region within the next 10 years, and it’s no surprise that we have the second-busiest airport in the world. Today’s agreement ensures DFW Airport is ready for the future and to continue serving as Fort Worth’s gateway to the world.”

Terminal c pier

The use and lease agreement serves as the governing document between the airlines and the airport, providing a foundation for the

airport’s business model. The agreement outlines the major capital projects that DFW has planned for the next 10 years, delineating the airport’s strategic initiatives and development endeavors.

The airport plans an estimated $2.72 billion for the expansion of the Central Terminal Area, including a major reimagining of Terminal C, “pier” expansions off Terminal A and Terminal C, and significant upgrades to roadways and terminal access. As well as the new 15 gates.

Terminal f

During the project announcement on Tuesday morning, airport CEO Sean Donohue revealed that the new Terminal F would augment the airport’s current 168 gates, enabling a capacity for up to 100 million passengers over the course of the next six to seven years. This expansion plan is designed to accommodate future growth and demands at the airport.

