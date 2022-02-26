1 dead, 1 critically injured in crash on I-30 in Dallas

article
DALLAS – One particular person is useless and one other is in vital situation following a crash on I-30 early Sunday morning.
The wreck occurred simply after 3:30 a.m., in the westbound lanes of I-30, simply earlier than Loop 12 in west Dallas.
Firefighters needed to reduce each drivers out of their autos.
One driver was pronounced useless simply after four a.m., and the opposite driver was taken to a Dallas hospital in vital situation.
Dallas County Sheriff’s Workplace deputies are working to find out the reason for the crash.
No additional particulars have been launched presently.
