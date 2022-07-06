1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting in NE Oklahoma City

NOTE: New particulars have been added to the under article, and a typo in the unique article has been corrected.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An individual is useless following a shooting in northeast Oklahoma City.

An Oklahoma City Police Department official informed KFOR the shooting occurred at NE twenty fourth and Miramar.

Police examine doable murder-suicide at OKC lodge



He mentioned one particular person died in the shooting.

(*1*) The scene of a lethal shooting at NE twenty fourth and Miramar in Oklahoma City. Image KFOR

A police official mentioned officers had been in the realm when the shooting occurred. They rushed to the scene upon listening to gunshots.

Man shot outdoors NW Oklahoma City liquor retailer, witness who noticed shooting jumped in to assist



One particular person was positioned in investigative custody, nevertheless, that particular person shouldn’t be presently thought-about a suspect.

Police are nonetheless interviewing witnesses.