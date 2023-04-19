Texas

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting near southwest Houston elementary sch

April 19, 2023
Matt deGrood, Staff creator


Police investigated a shooting near an elementary school in southwest Houston.

Courtesy of Metro Video Services

A person was once killed and a girl injured following a shooting near a Fort Bend Independent School District elementary faculty overdue Tuesday in southwest Houston, officers mentioned.

City and district police round 8:30 p.m. answered to the 5000 block of Raven Ridge Drive according to a record of a shooting, Lt. Larry Crowson, of the Houston Police Department, advised Metro Video Services newshounds. They discovered a person useless on the scene and a girl with gunshot wounds.
Emergency responders took her to a medical institution, the place she was once anticipated to live to tell the tale, Crowson mentioned.

Investigators overdue Tuesday had been nonetheless running to collect information about what would possibly have came about, or what resulted in the shooting, Crowson mentioned. Detectives don’t consider the shooting was once attached to within reach Ridgemont Elementary School, rather than going down within reach. Witnesses mentioned a number of other people accumulated within the parking space simply prior to the shooting.

Crowson mentioned each the person and lady had been younger, of their overdue teenagers to early 20s.

Matt DeGrood is a basic task and breaking news reporter for the Houston Chronicle.

A graduate of the University of Dallas, he joined the Chronicle in 2022. He has reported for group newspapers throughout Texas, together with the Galveston County Daily News, the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel and the Fort Bend Star.

