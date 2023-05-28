1 dead, 2 children injured in rollover crash in San Bernardino

There was once a automobile crash involving a flatbed truck in San Bernardino early Sunday morning, ensuing in one fatality and 5 accidents, together with two children.

Fire and emergency products and services had been dispatched to the northbound 215 Freeway simply south of University Parkway at 2:11 a.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered seven crash sufferers, one in all whom gave up the ghost on the scene.

The video photos displays fireplace crews making an attempt to rescue a girl who was once caught inside of a sedan with serious injury. The entrance of the auto was once overwhelmed, and the windshield was once shattered and caved in.

After a couple of unsuccessful makes an attempt, the hearth team started to regulate the broken portions at the motive force and passenger aspect of the auto till they effectively got rid of the trapped lady. A flatbed truck sporting pallets was once additionally overthrown with its contents spilling around the street, 3 folks had been throughout the truck.

Of the six injured sufferers, together with a three-month-old child, all had been transported to a close-by medical institution. Three folks sustained main accidents, and the remainder 3 suffered minor accidents. The explanation why for the collision isn’t but made up our minds.