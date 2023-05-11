1 dead after shooting in Riverview, HCSO investigating

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is lately investigating a shooting that came about in Riverview on Wednesday evening and left one particular person dead.

According to experiences, on May 10 at round 8:30 p.m., HCSO answered to a decision of photographs fired on the Wawa positioned at the nook of US 301 and Gibsonton Drive.

Upon arrival on the scene, government found out an grownup male sufferer with a gunshot wound. The sufferer was once therefore transported to a close-by medical institution, the place he was once later pronounced dead.

This is an ongoing investigation, and ABC Action News will supply up to date information because it turns into to be had.

(*1*)