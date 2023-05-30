1 dead after shooting in Tampa, HCSO investigating

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is recently investigating a shooting that came about on Monday afternoon, ensuing in the loss of life of 1 person. The incident was once reported round 2:15 p.m. on the 6800 block of N fiftieth Street in Tampa, Florida. Upon arrival, deputies came upon the deceased sufferer.

The HCSO has introduced an investigation into the incident and reported that a car drove by way of the Del Rio rental complicated and shot a couple of rounds into the world. Detectives are but to resolve whether or not the shooting was once focused in opposition to a specific individual, car, or crew.

The officers have recognized and situated the car concerned in the shooting, however no suspects had been recognized but. The investigation remains to be in its preliminary levels, and the HCSO has asked somebody with information to return ahead and lend a hand clear up this example.

In a news convention, Marc Villarreal, the HCSO PIO, expressed his worry over the incident and mentioned that the act was once reckless and unacceptable, and they’d no longer tolerate it. Sheriff Chad Chronister confident that the detectives are operating exhausting to collect information and instructed somebody with related main points to report back to the HCSO once imaginable.

If you’ve any information, you’ll be able to touch the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

This is a breaking news tale. ABC Action News will supply extra main points as they change into to be had.



(*1*)