1 dead after tree falls on vehicle in storm | Houston, Texas news

During Monday’s storm in north Harris County, a tree fell on a vehicle, ensuing in the loss of life of 1 person, as reported by way of the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office.

The incident happened close to the neighborhood of East Cypresswood and Whitewood, which is just about Spring High School.

According to Captain Jonathan Zitzman from the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, “Around 6:30 this evening, we had an adult female who was driving westbound on Cypresswood Drive near Whitewood Drive. Unfortunately, as she was driving down the roadway, a large tree had fallen onto her vehicle, killing her.”

The sufferer was once the only occupant of the automobile.

As robust storms from the north swept in, the world was once beneath a serious thunderstorm caution. Zitzman reported that there was once assets harm all the way through Spring, Klein, Humble, and Atascocita. A tree fell on a space in Atascocita; there’s no phrase if there have been any accidents.

We have a team on the scene and can stay you recent with the newest on KHOU.com and the KHOU 11 app.

KHOU 11 on social media:(*1*) | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube