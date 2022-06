Hernando County Fire Rescue stated one particular person is useless and another is missing after a diving incident Wednesday.

The lethal diving incident, per Hernando County Fire Rescue, came about at Buford Springs, which is north of Weeki Wachee.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is responding to the scene.

No additional particulars have been launched at this time.

Story creating, refresh for updates. Stay with ABC Action News for the most recent.