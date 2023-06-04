1 hospitalized, 1 in custody after argument leads to shooting on Southwest Side, SAPD says

SAPD spoke back to a shooting round 4:50 p.m. on June 4, 2023 close to the 6300 block of IH-35.

According to San Antonio Police, an argument on town’s southwest aspect led to a shooting that left one individual hospitalized and any other in custody.

The altercation resulted in one individual maintaining a gunshot wound and being taken to the medical institution for remedy. The particular person’s situation is recently unknown.

SAPD reported that a conceivable suspect has been apprehended. No different accidents had been discussed.

