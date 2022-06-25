1 in 7 Americans suffer from hearing loss

If you are going to the bolts watch celebration at Amalie Arena tonight, you may think about grabbing some cotton balls to stuff in your pocket or some headphones.

Hearing loss is a rising public well being disaster. One in seven Americans will suffer some type of hearing loss in their lifetime.

While there’s a increased incidence of hearing loss for individuals 65 and older, injury to your hearing begins while you’re younger.

“I went to the outdoor watch party for your great Tampa Bay Bolts, and I have to go Bolts! We were so excited to be part of that excitement. But it was so loud there. And when the team took their break, the music was so loud that I had to plug my ears it was well over the danger level of 80 decibels,” Barbara Kelley, Executive Director of the Hearing Loss Association of America mentioned.

She continued, “If somebody left there or a really noisy concert, and they had this stuffed feeling in their ears, or their hearing was muffled or ringing, that is a sign of permanent hearing damage. Because the hair cells have been assaulted in the inner ear and they’ve been damaged, and you can’t restore them.”

Kelley mentioned medical doctors are seeing a excessive variety of child boomers who spent a lot of years at rock live shows coming in complaining about hearing loss lately.

The greatest approach to protect your hearing is to get it checked yearly, most individuals do not try this.

You can verify yours without spending a dime Friday and Saturday. The HLAA is holding its convention on the JW Marriott and the general public is invited to come back and study how hearing loss and see the newest know-how accessible to assist with it.

