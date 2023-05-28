1 injured after drunk driver causes rollover crash near Loop 1604, police say

(*1*)

A passenger sustained critical accidents in a automotive crash led to through a drunk driver on Loop 1604 in San Antonio in a single day Sunday, in step with the San Antonio Police Department.

The twist of fate happened at 12:45 a.m. on Sunday within the 7400 block of Loop 1604 NB Access Road.

The police investigation signifies that a Honda Civic touring northbound all at once swerved left and entered the grass median, after which overcorrected and crossed 3 lanes of visitors ahead of hitting a curb and a gentle pole, and in the end, rolling over.

The 20-year-old guy who was once seated within the again proper of the automobile was once transported to the health center with critical physically accidents. He is lately reported to be in honest situation.

The driver, who was once evaluated through SAPD, was once arrested for Intoxication Assault.