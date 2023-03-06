1 Injured In Dewey County Crash

By:

News 9

–



One individual was once injured after a crash that came about at round 12:15 a.m. Monday roughly 10 miles west of Canton, in line with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

According to OHP, Savannah M. Allen-Chaney, 26, was once travelling eastbound on OK-51 close to North 2370 Road once they swerved to the left to steer clear of a deer within the roadway. Following that, the car struck a barbed twine fence and rolled an unknown collection of occasions.

Officials mentioned Allen-Chaney was once transported to the clinic in “fair” situation with leg accidents.