florida-news

1 juvenile dead, 1 hurt in Orange County car crash

April 26, 2023
posting


article

ORLANDO, Fla.Florida Highway Patrol reported on a car crash that happened in Orange County on Sunday afternoon, which resulted in the death of one juvenile and injury of another person. 

The incident occurred around 3:25 p.m. in Pine Hills, where a car and a pedestrian were involved in the collision. 

The juvenile was rushed to Arnold Palmer Hospital as a trauma alert but was later pronounced dead. 

The driver of the vehicle was also injured and was taken to Health Central for treatment. 

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating whether a signalized crosswalk at the intersection was used at the time of the accident. 

The name and age of the deceased juvenile have not yet been released by authorities. 

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram