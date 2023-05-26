1 killed in major accident after Kaufman County crash on U.S. 80





(*1*)

Authorities in Kaufman County, Texas have reported that a major crash which left one individual lifeless and any other severely injured has took place at U.S. 80 and County Road 309. State Highway Patrol soldiers have been dispatched to the scene in a while after receiving a document of the incident, which is lately below investigation.

According to initial investigations, an 18-wheeler travelling eastbound on U.S. 80 collided with a Ford Edge SUV that was once travelling westbound onto the street and became in entrance of the 18-wheeler. The Ford had two occupants, considered one of whom was once pronounced lifeless on the scene, while the opposite was once taken to Baylor University Medical Center with critical accidents.