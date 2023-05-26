1 killed in major accident after Kaufman County crash on U.S. 80

(*1*)
Authorities in Kaufman County, Texas have reported that a major crash which left one individual lifeless and any other severely injured has took place at U.S. 80 and County Road 309. State Highway Patrol soldiers have been dispatched to the scene in a while after receiving a document of the incident, which is lately below investigation.
According to initial investigations, an 18-wheeler travelling eastbound on U.S. 80 collided with a Ford Edge SUV that was once travelling westbound onto the street and became in entrance of the 18-wheeler. The Ford had two occupants, considered one of whom was once pronounced lifeless on the scene, while the opposite was once taken to Baylor University Medical Center with critical accidents.
At roughly 12:50 p.m., the government warning the general public to steer clear of the world in order to not hinder the investigation by way of emergency responders who’re operating to transparent the scene. This is a creating tale, and the officers have asked that the general public stay on the lookout for updates and main points launched by way of the government.