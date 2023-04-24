1 killed in shooting at Rose State College in Oklahoma; suspect in custody

According to the native police leader, one particular person was once killed and a suspect is in custody after a shooting incident at Rose State College in Midwest City, Oklahoma on Monday. The Associated Press has reported that Midwest City Police Chief Sid Porter mentioned the shooting gave the look to be domestic-related however didn’t supply further information about what occurs or the suspect’s imaginable purpose. Officials from the Midwest City Police Department had in the past informed CBS News that they had been responding to reviews of an lively shooter at the school grounds.

After the incident, the varsity advised the group to steer clear of the realm south of the Humanities and Administration Building and mentioned the campus-wide lockdown was once over. The college additionally mentioned that each one actions and categories had been cancelled for the rest a part of the day. The incident continues to be beneath investigation.

ROSE STATE ALERT: All constructions are transparent; lockdown has ended. Please go out the campus. Please steer clear of the realm south of Humanities and Administration Building. All actions and categories for the rest of Monday, April 24 are cancelled. pic.twitter.com/nvU1RalzTM — Rose State College (@RoseState) April 24, 2023

Rose State College is the next schooling establishment that serves roughly 13,000 scholars positioned in the suburbs of Oklahoma City.

Please keep tuned for additional updates in this growing tale.