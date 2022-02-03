1 killed, several hurt after shooting inside Greyhound bus

One person has died and several others were hurt Wednesday evening after a shooting inside a bus in Butte County, California, officials said.The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said the Oroville Police Department started getting calls around 7:35 p.m. about a shooting inside a Greyhound bus outside an ampm store. First responders arrived and found “several subjects suffering from gunshot wounds” who were transported to area hospitals. One person died at the scene despite life-saving measures.The shooting suspect fled before law enforcement arrived, the sheriff’s office said. Shortly after officers and deputies arrived at the scene, the police department started getting more calls about the suspect, who was now inside a nearby Walmart. Law enforcement personnel took the person into custody and transported them to the Butte County Jail. The other people who were inside the Greyhound are being interviewed by law enforcement. Watch the video above to see the person being detained inside the Walmart.

