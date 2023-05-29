1 man fatally shot near Houston homeless encampment, gas station



Houston Chronicle



A man died Sunday after he was once shot a couple of occasions near a gas station in southwest Houston, consistent with government.

The man, 33, was once discovered affected by a couple of gunshot wounds within the parking zone of a Texaco within the 14700 block of South Main Street round 5:30 p.m., consistent with Houston police. It was once now not straight away transparent the place he have been when he was once shot, but according to an ABC-13 report police mentioned the man most probably have been again and again shot in a closely wooded space at the back of the gas station the place there have been an encampment of basically unhoused other people.