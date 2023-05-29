Texas

1 man fatally shot near Houston homeless encampment, gas station

May 29, 2023



(*1*)Photo of Sam González Kelly

Houston Chronicle

A man died Sunday after he was once shot a couple of occasions near a gas station in southwest Houston, consistent with government. 

The man, 33, was once discovered affected by a couple of gunshot wounds within the parking zone of a Texaco within the 14700 block of South Main Street round 5:30 p.m., consistent with Houston police. It was once now not straight away transparent the place he have been when he was once shot, but according to an ABC-13 report police mentioned the man most probably have been again and again shot in a closely wooded space at the back of the gas station the place there have been an encampment of basically unhoused other people. 

The man was once taken to Ben Taub Hospital, the place he died, police mentioned. He had now not been recognized through the Harris County clinical examiner’s place of job as of Monday morning.

According to printed experiences, a number of other people attempted to render assist to the man when he emerged working from the woods and collapsed near the gas station. ABC-13 reported responding officials heard further gunshots coming from the wooded space, prompting a complete seek through investigators, together with using police canines and helicopters. 

One man was once situated and held through police for wondering, consistent with ABC-13, however it was once now not straight away transparent whether or not he could have been below suspicion because the shooter. No fees have been introduced Monday.  

The investigation was once ongoing as detectives persevered pursuing a couple of leads, police mentioned. 

Sam González Kelly is a reporter for the Houston Chronicle.

You can succeed in Sam at [email protected]

