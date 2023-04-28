1 man wounded, 1 in custody follow Mauriceville shooting

Orange County deputies are investigating a shooting that happened in Mauriceville, Texas on Friday afternoon, which resulted in a 23-year-old man being hospitalized. According to Orange County Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney, deputies had been dispatched to the 5600 block of Brossard Circle round 12:30 p.m. on Friday, responding to a document of a shooting.

At the scene, Mooney knowledgeable 12News that the sufferer was once transported to a medical institution in Southeast Texas via helicopter after maintaining a gunshot wound. There is no less than one witness, and a 19-year-old man has been taken into custody in reference to the shooting, Mooney added. However, no additional main points had been launched via the sheriff.

This is an ongoing tale, and we can supply updates as extra verified information turns into to be had.

