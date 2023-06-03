1 person dead after shooting in Tampa

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) sprung into motion when stories of a shooting at the 12100 block of Nebraska Avenue surfaced simply after 7 p.m. on Friday.

HCSO showed that the sufferer of the shooting used to be taken to a medical institution close by however sadly succumbed to their accidents.

“In a bid to solve this senseless act of violence, our dedicated team of detectives is working round the clock to investigate every lead,” mentioned Sheriff Chad Chronister. “We appeal to anyone with information regarding this shooting to contact us immediately as every detail, no matter how small, could help us crack the case.”

Authorities assert that there is not any motive for fear for most people.

If you’ve got any information that would support the detectives in their investigation, please name 813-247-8200.