Florida

1 person injured in Orange County shooting

April 29, 2023
Police: 1 person injured in Orange County shooting

Updated: 8:06 PM EDT Apr 29, 2023

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. —

The Orlando Police Department reported one person convalescing from accidents after a shooting on Saturday morning.

The police mentioned that the person used to be shot within a automobile at Formosa Avenue and Minnesota Avenue in Winter Park, with regards to I-4, round 1 a.m.

The automobile used to be towed away simply after 6 a.m.

WESH 2 has no information but referring to any arrests.

Stay tuned with WESH for extra updates in this ongoing subject.

