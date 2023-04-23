1 person killed, 2 hurt in Florida birthday party shooting



(*2*)

(*1*)

According to government, a birthday party in Dade City became fatal on Saturday, ensuing in one person’s demise and two others being injured because of gunfire.

Officials gained a record of a giant disturbance with photographs fired right into a crowd at Watson Park on nineteenth Street, the place the birthday party was once going down. The Dade City Police Department mentioned in a news free up that they instantly answered to the scene.

The police division reported that 3 people had been shot through an assailant the use of an unknown caliber of firearm. Unfortunately, one person succumbed to their accidents and passed on to the great beyond whilst two others had been wounded.

The investigation remains to be ongoing, and it’s lately undetermined who instigated the altercation that ended in the fatal shooting.

If you could have any information that can support in the investigation into the shooting at this birthday party, please touch the Dade City Police Department.