1 woman killed following shooting in northeast Miami-Dade

Police are recently investigating a shooting incident that befell in northeast Miami-Dade on Tuesday, resulting in the dying of a woman.

The Miami-Dade police gained a shooting document in the Oak Grove Park neighborhood, positioned on Northeast 159th Street and sixth Avenue.

Upon arriving on the scene, the officials discovered a woman who have been shot, and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue instantly tried to move her to a close-by sanatorium for clinical remedy.

Unfortunately, the woman gave up the ghost on the website, and the Oak Grove Elementary School was once quickly put on lockdown owing to the severity of the incident.

Although the detectives haven't begun to unencumber the title and age of the sufferer, they printed that the suspect concerned fled the scene prior to the coming of the cops.

Anyone with wisdom of the shooting is steered to touch 911 Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 instantly.

