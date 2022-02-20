1 year old suffers serious injuries after dog attack in Spencer

A 1-year-old suffered serious injuries after a dog attack in Spencer.On Sunday, emergency crews responded to a scene in Spencer where a baby was at a neighbor’s house playing with the dogs when the dog attacked the child.The large dog attacked the baby, who is now in critical condition at the Children’s Hospital.The dog will have to be put down because it has rabies. The owners of the dog have gotten complaints before.Animal Control has the dog now.

A 1-year-old suffered serious injuries after a dog attack in Spencer.

On Sunday, emergency crews responded to a scene in Spencer where a baby was at a neighbor’s house playing with the dogs when the dog attacked the child.

The large dog attacked the baby, who is now in critical condition at the Children’s Hospital.

The dog will have to be put down because it has rabies. The owners of the dog have gotten complaints before.

Animal Control has the dog now.