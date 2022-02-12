10 Things to Know About Oklahoma State – Sooner State

Nearly 75% Oklahoma’s land is farmland and approximately 12-13 million acres of the state’s land is in forest

The land that became Oklahoma was added to the U.S. as part of the Louisiana Purchase in 1803. Led at the time by Army Gen. Andrew Jackson, the government spent much of the 19th century relocating Native American tribes from the Southeast to this region by forcing them to march along what became known as the “Trail of Tears.”

After Oklahoma statehood in 1907 came an oil boom, and oil exploration and drilling were key to much of the state’s early growth. The state capitol building in Oklahoma City sits above an oil well.

The state is part of what’s become known as “tornado alley.”‘ The first tornado warning in the nation was issued in Oklahoma on March 25, 1948, and Oklahoma City has been hit by about 150 tornadoes since the 1890s.

About 34 million acres – close to 76% – in Oklahoma is farmland, and approximately 12 million acres of the state’s land is forest.

Cimarron County is the only one in the country that touches four states in addition to its own: Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico and Texas.

Voicemail was the brainchild of Oklahoma native Gordon Matthews. The invention that he called his “voice message exchange” was patented in 1983.

Oklahoma is the only U.S. state that produces iodine and is among the three that produce helium.

The town of Beaver hosts the annual World Championship Cow Chip Throw in April. The 2019 celebration marked 50 years of the event, held “in remembrance of the early day pioneer.”

Adopted in 1988, Oklahoma’s official state meal is barbecue pork, chicken-fried steak, black-eyed peas, okra, squash, corn, grits, cornbread, biscuits, sausage and gravy, strawberries and pecan pie.

Grady County was named to honor Henry Grady, an editor at the Atlanta Constitution newspaper, in 1906.

Popular Iconic Oklahoma Foods

Oklahoma is famous for the following foods:

Chicken Fried Steak

Fried Okra

Cornbread

Fried Onion Burger

Barbecue

Biscuits

Sausage and Gravy

Grits

Strawberries

Pecan Pie

Fried Pies

Fried Catfish

Famous People Born In Oklahoma

Jim Thorpe (Halfback, Coach, League President. Inducted in 1963)

Steve Owen (Tackle, Coach)

Steve Largent (Wide Receiver)

Lee Roy Selmon (Defensive End)

Dan Hampton (Defensive Tackle, Defensive End. Inducted in 2002)

Baseball Hall Of Fame Players

Paul Waner (Right Fielder)

Lloyd Waner (Center Fielder)

Mickey Mantle (Center Fielder)

Willie Stargell (Left Fielder)

Johnny Bench (Catcher)

Bullet Rogan (Pitcher)

Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame Players

Jack McCracken (Forward)

William Johnson (Center)

Marques Haynes (Guard)

Robert Hughes (Coach)

Bill Self (Coach)

Famous Actors And Actresses of Oklahoma

Jennifer Jones

Olivia Munn

Brad Pitt

Famous Singers in Oklahoma

Garth Brooks

Jeremy Castle

Vince Gill

Toby Keith

Reba McEntire