10 Things to Know About Oklahoma State – Sooner State

- The land that became Oklahoma was added to the U.S. as part of the Louisiana Purchase in 1803. Led at the time by Army Gen. Andrew Jackson, the government spent much of the 19th century relocating Native American tribes from the Southeast to this region by forcing them to march along what became known as the “Trail of Tears.”
- After Oklahoma statehood in 1907 came an oil boom, and oil exploration and drilling were key to much of the state’s early growth. The state capitol building in Oklahoma City sits above an oil well.
- The state is part of what’s become known as “tornado alley.”‘ The first tornado warning in the nation was issued in Oklahoma on March 25, 1948, and Oklahoma City has been hit by about 150 tornadoes since the 1890s.
- About 34 million acres – close to 76% – in Oklahoma is farmland, and approximately 12 million acres of the state’s land is forest.
- Cimarron County is the only one in the country that touches four states in addition to its own: Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico and Texas.
- Voicemail was the brainchild of Oklahoma native Gordon Matthews. The invention that he called his “voice message exchange” was patented in 1983.
- Oklahoma is the only U.S. state that produces iodine and is among the three that produce helium.
- The town of Beaver hosts the annual World Championship Cow Chip Throw in April. The 2019 celebration marked 50 years of the event, held “in remembrance of the early day pioneer.”
- Adopted in 1988, Oklahoma’s official state meal is barbecue pork, chicken-fried steak, black-eyed peas, okra, squash, corn, grits, cornbread, biscuits, sausage and gravy, strawberries and pecan pie.
- Grady County was named to honor Henry Grady, an editor at the Atlanta Constitution newspaper, in 1906.
Popular Iconic Oklahoma Foods
Oklahoma is famous for the following foods:
- Chicken Fried Steak
- Fried Okra
- Cornbread
- Fried Onion Burger
- Barbecue
- Biscuits
- Sausage and Gravy
- Grits
- Strawberries
- Pecan Pie
- Fried Pies
- Fried Catfish
Famous People Born In Oklahoma
Pro Football Hall Of Fame Members
- Jim Thorpe (Halfback, Coach, League President. Inducted in 1963)
- Steve Owen (Tackle, Coach)
- Steve Largent (Wide Receiver)
- Lee Roy Selmon (Defensive End)
- Dan Hampton (Defensive Tackle, Defensive End. Inducted in 2002)
Baseball Hall Of Fame Players
- Paul Waner (Right Fielder)
- Lloyd Waner (Center Fielder)
- Mickey Mantle (Center Fielder)
- Willie Stargell (Left Fielder)
- Johnny Bench (Catcher)
- Bullet Rogan (Pitcher)
Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame Players
- Jack McCracken (Forward)
- William Johnson (Center)
- Marques Haynes (Guard)
- Robert Hughes (Coach)
- Bill Self (Coach)
Famous Actors And Actresses of Oklahoma
- Jennifer Jones
- Olivia Munn
- Brad Pitt
Famous Singers in Oklahoma
- Garth Brooks
- Jeremy Castle
- Vince Gill
- Toby Keith
- Reba McEntire
Fun Facts about Oklahoma
- The name “Oklahoma” comes from two Choctaw Indian words: “okla” meaning people, and “humma” meaning red, so the state’s name literally means “red people.”
- The Land Rush of 1889 permitted settlers to claim the Unassigned Lands in present-day Oklahoma. Some settlers tried to beat the system by entering the area before the official start at noon on April 22, 1889. These settlers were called the Sooners, and that’s where Oklahoma got its nickname.
- Cimarron County is the only county in the U.S. that touches four states: Colorado, New Mexico, Texas and Kansas.
- Oklahoma has more than 200 man-made lakes. That’s more than any other state in the United States.
- The world’s largest concrete totem pole is in Foyil, Oklahoma. It is 90 feet tall and 30 feet around at its widest point.
- Oklahoma is the main producer of iodine in the United States.
- Shopping cart was invented in Oklahoma. Sylvan Goldman, owner of the Hympty Dumpty supermarket chain in Oklahoma City, introduced the “folding basket carriers” on June 4, 1937.
- The world’s first parking meter, known as Park-O-Meter No. 1, is installed on the southeast corner of what was then First Street and Robinson Avenue in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on July 16, 1935.
- Oklahoma is one of only two states whose capital city’s name includes the state name. The other is Indianapolis, Indiana.
- The first official tornado forecast and the first successful tornado forecast in recorded history happened at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, in 1948.
- In 1907, Oklahoma became the last state to declare Christmas as a legal holiday.
- In 1977, Oklahoma became the first state to adopt lethal injection as a means of execution.