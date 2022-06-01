$10 Million Lottery Winner Sentenced to Life in Prison for Fatally Shooting Girlfriend

A North Carolina man who gained $10 million in a lottery prize in 2017 is now getting ready to spend the remainder of his life in jail on first-degree homicide prices.
On Friday, a jury discovered Michael Hill, 54, responsible of first-degree homicide within the capturing loss of life of 23-year-old Keonna Graham, The Information & Observer reports. Hill was ordered to serve life in jail with out the potential for parole and obtained a further 22-36 months for possession of a firearm by a felon that runs concurrently with the life sentence.
Graham had been relationship Hill for greater than a yr when her physique was discovered on the SureStay Lodge in Shallotte on July 20, 2020. Surveillance footage revealed Hill was the one particular person with Graham contained in the resort room.
Police tracked Hill down a number of days later, and he confessed to killing Graham after seeing her texting different males whereas on the resort. The District Legal professional’s workplace thanked native legislation enforcement for his or her help in getting Hill arrested and charged with the homicide.
“The District Legal professional’s Workplace want to thank our native legislation enforcement businesses for his or her collaborative efforts within the investigation of Graham’s loss of life,” Assistant District Legal professional Shirley Smircic mentioned. “The onerous work of those officers ensured a simply outcome on this case.”
Hill was working at a nuclear plant when he gained $10 million from a scratch-off ticket in August 2017, CBS Information reports. Hill obtained $4,159,000 after taxes and deliberate to make use of his earnings to repay payments and assist his spouse’s enterprise.
The since-convicted felon bought a non-winning ticket earlier than deciding to attempt his luck on one other scratch-off recreation. After reviewing his ticket, Hill found his “life-changing” lottery win.
“I noticed the one after which the zero, and it nonetheless didn’t hit me,” he instructed N.C. Schooling Lottery on the time. “However then I noticed the ‘M.’ My coronary heart dropped all the way down to my toes, and I misplaced my breath.”