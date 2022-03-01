10 players to watch at 2022 UIL girls basketball state tournament, including DeSoto’s Sa’Myah Smith

Here are 10 players to keep an eye on during the 2022 UIL girls basketball state tournament, which runs Thursday through Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio:

Class 6A

South Grand Prairie’s Adhel Tac (15) shoots the ball in front of Denton Braswell’s Yves Cox (#21) during the first half of the Class 6A Region I final high school girls basketball game in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.

(Michael Ainsworth / Special Contributor)

Sa’Myah Smith, DeSoto

The four-star LSU signee is rated the fifth-best recruit in Texas and the 58th-best player in the nation in the Class of 2022 by ESPN’s HoopGurlz. The 6-4 Smith is one of the state’s premier defensive players and rebounders. She had 11 rebounds and six blocks in Saturday’s regional final win over 11-time state champion Duncanville, and she averaged 12 rebounds and four blocks last season as DeSoto won the Class 6A state championship — the first state title in program history. Smith is capable of dominating a game offensively for the nation’s No. 2-ranked team, even though she doesn’t have to on a squad that has six Division I signees (not counting the injured Michayla Gatewood). Smith scored a team-high 17 points against Duncanville on Saturday, and she had 22 points in a regional quarterfinal win against Mansfield Lake Ridge.

Adhel Tac, South Grand Prairie

The 6-5 sophomore center is in her first season on the varsity but has become SGP’s go-to player. She averages 14.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocks for the season, and she averaged 15 points at the 6A Region I tournament as South Grand Prairie beat state-ranked Southlake Carroll and Denton Braswell to advance to the state semifinals for the second straight year. Coach Brion Raven said that Tac has received offers from UNLV, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech and is getting interest from the likes of Tennessee, Louisville, Texas and Oregon State.

Kaitlyn Duhon, Humble Summer Creek

The Auburn signee averages 18 points, seven rebounds and 3.4 steals. Duhon averaged 18.5 points at the 6A Region III tournament as Summer Creek extended its winning streak to 20 games and advanced to the state tournament for the second time in four years.

Arianna Roberson, San Antonio Clark

The 6-4 sophomore center is the younger sister of Andre Roberson, who played seven seasons in the NBA, including six with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Arianna Roberson leads Clark in scoring (11.3 points per game), rebounds (9.0 per game) and blocks (60). She shoots 52.1% from the field and 72.6% from the free throw line for a Clark team that is at the state tournament for the first time.

Class 5A

Memorial’s Jasmyn Lott (10) dribbles the ball up the court during the second half of the game against North Forney High School on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 at Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. (Rebecca Slezak / Staff Photographer)

Jasmyn Lott, Frisco Memorial

The UNLV signee leads first-time state tournament qualifier Memorial in scoring (14.9 points per game), rebounds (5.2 per game) and assists (2.6 per game). The 5-9 senior guard averaged 19.5 points at last week’s 5A Region II tournament, including scoring 17 points in a 43-35 win over state No. 4-ranked Frisco Liberty in the regional final. Lott has been a varsity starter since she was a freshman.

Briley Barnes, Amarillo

The 6-1 Tulsa signee averages 12.6 points and a team-high 7.4 rebounds for an Amarillo team that is making its seventh trip to the state tournament. She was named the MVP of the 5A Region I tournament after averaging 10 points and 14 rebounds in wins over state-ranked Mansfield Timberview and Lake Dallas. Barnes gets her team a lot of second-chance opportunities, grabbing 92 offensive rebounds, and she shoots a team-best 85.7% from the free throw line, making 96 of 112 attempts.

Gisella Maul, Cedar Park

The 5-10 junior guard was the MVP of last year’s Class 5A state final after scoring a game-high 15 points in a 46-39 win over Frisco Liberty. She often shares the spotlight with 6-2 post player Shelby Hayes, a Rice signee, but Maul leads Cedar Park in scoring (25.9 points per game), made 3-pointers (71), assists (3.2 per game) and steals (2.9 per game), and she ranks second in rebounds (8.2 per game). Maul was the star Saturday as she had 17 points and 14 rebounds in a 50-37 win over Liberty Hill in the 5A Region IV final. Cedar Park, ranked No. 14 in the nation by ESPN, is 35-0 this season and has won 60 games in a row going back to last season.

Jayden Davenport, College Station

he 5-10 junior forward/center scored a game-high 20 points in Saturday’s 54-48 regional final win against Pflugerville Hendrickson, ranked No. 6 in the state in 5A. For the season, Davenport averages 12.8 points, 14.8 rebounds and 2.5 steals. She is second on the team in scoring behind Jaeden McMillin (17.6 points). College Station, which isn’t ranked in the top 25 in the state, advanced to the state tournament for the second time in three years. Davenport had a school-record 25 rebounds in a game against South San Antonio in November.

Argyle’s Caroline Lyles takes the ball away from Canyon’s Whitney Willeford during their Region I-3A semifinal girls basketball game in the Rip Griffin Center at Lubbock Christian University in Lubbock. (Nathan Giese/Lubbock Avalanche-Journal)

Class 4A

Caroline Lyles, Argyle

The 6-0 senior guard averages a team-high 15.0 points and 7.2 rebounds for a 37-0 team that is ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 4A. She shoots 47% from the field and 40% from 3-point range. She has been a force defensively, recording a team-high 65 blocks to go with 83 steals. She had a game-winning three-point play with 14.7 seconds left in Friday’s 34-32 regional semifinal win against 20-time state champion Canyon.

Ashlon Jackson, Hardin-Jefferson

The McDonald’s All-American is the No. 1 recruit in the state in the Class of 2022 and is ranked by ESPN’s HoopGurlz as the 16th-best senior in the nation. The five-star Duke signee averages 19.8 points and shoots 52% from the field. She scored 33 points against Orangefield in the first round of the playoffs and 32 against Silsbee in the regional quarterfinals. Jackson has played in two state championship games, scoring a team-high 14 points in a 49-41 loss to Argyle in 2019 and producing team highs of 27 points and six rebounds in a 56-55 loss to Canyon in last year’s state final. Jackson was one of 18 finalists for the 2019 USA Women’s U16 National Team.

