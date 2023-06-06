10 Southern California restaurants to be honored by Michelin Guide

Good news, foodies: The Michelin Guide has known 10 Southern California restaurants that may be honored at subsequent month’s Michelin Guide Ceremony.

The celebrated spots come with 4 restaurants in Los Angeles, 3 in Orange County, two in Santa Monica and one in San Diego, the Michelin Guide said in a news release.

Los Angeles

Centro Pasta Bar’s dishes earned it reputation from the Michelin Guide. (Cento Pasta Bar)

Cento Pasta Bar

This West Adams eating place, as soon as a pop-up, serves recent Italian meals by chef Avner Levi. “As the name suggests, pasta takes center stage,” the Michelin inspector wrote.

Villa’s Tacos

The inspector highlighted the eating place’s signature queso taco, in addition to quite a lot of meats and vegan choices. “Colorful, messy and filling, these tacos thrive on their own but also sing with the homemade salsas, some of which are ferociously spicy,” the inspector wrote.

Dunsmoor

Dunsmoor serves Southern-inspired meals this is in large part cooked in “two ferocious ovens [that] serve as the twin hearts and hearths of this Glassell Park hot spot … Nearly everything here offers some kind of hearty, no-nonsense kind of comfort,” the inspector wrote.

Juliet

“Dinner is where this team shines,” wrote the inspector, who highlighted the eating place’s mousse au foie de volaille, sea bream with ratatouille and pistou, and multitude of wines to be had by the glass.

Santa Monica

Cobi’s “Thai and Malaysian delights” had been highlighted by the Michelin inspector. (Katrina Frederick)

Cobi’s

This Southeast Asian eating place options “Thai and Malaysian delights,” the inspector wrote. Star dishes come with the dumplings, satay and curry puffs as a starter. (*10*) the inspector added.