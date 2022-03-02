10 votes short after FBI raid, Rep. Henry Cuellar faces runoff with AOC-backed Jessica Cisneros

WASHINGTON — Nine-term congressman Henry Cuellar fell just 10 votes short of avoiding a runoff, out of 52,050.
Now, challenger Jessica Cisneros and her progressive allies have three more months to figure out why the FBI raided his home and office as they try to topple the Laredo Democrat.
Cuellar barely survived a challenge two years ago from Cisneros, a 28-year-old immigration lawyer. The Jan.19 FBI raid did him no favors in the rematch Tuesday.
A raid on a member of Congress would require high-level Justice Department approval and, presumably, especially solid suspicions.
Whatever the investigation is about, the FBI isn’t saying. Nor is Cuellar, though speculation has focused on his ties to Azerbaijan interests.
Cuellar denies any wrongdoing.
With nearly three months before the May 24 runoff, there’s plenty of time for more details to emerge.
The windfall of publicity, courtesy of federal law enforcement, provided a stiff headwind for Cuellar.
He ended up with 49.98% to Cisneros’ 45.38%. A third candidate collected the rest.
On Wednesday, Sabato’s Crystal Ball, a well-regarded independent handicapper, shifted its rating from “Lean Democrat” to “Toss Up,” writing that Cuellar “is a proven local commodity, but he has a cloud hanging over his head,” and Cisneros “may very well be too progressive for an ancestrally Democratic but not particularly liberal area.”
There’s also a runoff on the GOP side.
“Republicans will win this seat in November,” said Torunn Sinclair, press secretary for the National Republican Campaign Committee.
Two years ago, Cueller snagged the nomination without a runoff, though Cisneros gave him a scare, coming within 4 percentage points.
Cisneros didn’t harp on the FBI raid but she didn’t have to. Cuellar is Laredo’s most prominent citizen. He has represented the Laredo to San Antonio 28th District for nearly two decades. His brother is the elected sheriff of Webb County, which includes Laredo.
Leading progressives descended on the district, eager to boot one of the Democratic caucus’s most conservative members.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren pushed hard for Cisneros, as did a long list of groups that were thrilled Wednesday that she’d forced a runoff.
Daily Kos political director David Nir called Cuellar “the last anti-abortion Democrat in the House and an incumbent thoroughly out of step with core Democratic Party values.”
Cisneros nearly kept pace in fundraising with Cuellar, a senior member of the influential Appropriations Committee.
She raised $1.5 million to his $2 million, and hit him for taking money from “Big Oil,” the private prison industry and defense contractors.
She’s backed by Justice Democrats, an assortment of unions and environmental groups, and groups that support abortion rights such as NARAL Pro-Choice America, Planned Parenthood Action Fund and EMILY’s List.
“This fight was about South Texans proving that our dreams could take on their corporate money and that a daughter of immigrants could bring working class leadership back to the community that raised her,” she said. “Today, we proved just how powerful our movement is.”