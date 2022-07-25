100-pound sailfish stabs woman fishing off Florida’s coast

STUART, Fla. (AP) — A 70-year-old woman was stabbed by the invoice of a 100-pound sailfish that leaped out of the water, authorities mentioned.

The sailfish stabbed the woman from Arnold, Maryland within the groin space with its pointed invoice on Tuesday whereas she was standing within the boat as two companions tried to carry it in on a fishing line, in accordance with a report from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

The group was reportedly fishing about two miles offshore from Stuart, Florida.

The companions utilized strain to the wound, and the woman was taken to Stuart for medical therapy.

The woman instructed deputies that the assault occurred so quick that she did not have time to react, in accordance with the sheriff’s workplace report.

Sailfish are among the many quickest fish species within the ocean. Similar to the swordfish, they’re recognizable by their prolonged, pointed payments.