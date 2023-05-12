$100,000 Raised For Allen, Texas Victims

The North Texas community came together after the tragic mass shooting on May 6, 2023, at the Allen Premium Outlets that resulted in the death of eight individuals and multiple injuries. Memorials were created to honor the victims and candlelight vigils were held, but even those outside of the community came together to support those affected.

The Communities Foundation of Texas took the initiative by establishing the “Support for Allen Fund” to gather donations, which nearby non-profit organizations will utilize to provide necessary resources and services to those affected by the shooting.

According to WFAA, a partner of the fund, over $100,000 was raised by May 10, 2023, — just four days after the massacre. FC Dallas and the Dallas Stars also partnered with the organization.

“Our hearts are with those impacted by the tragic shooting on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, Texas,” a statement from The Communities Foundation of Texas said. “We are filled with grief and sadness for those who lost their lives, those who remain hospitalized in critical condition, and the extended Allen community that has been impacted.”

Donations to the organization can be made here.

If you plan on donating to any other organizations or pages, be cautious of scams. Local Profile previously reported that fraudulent accounts are common after disasters.

According to the Better Business Bureau, the problem is rampant. “The crooks are good,” Monica Horton with the BBB said. “They will use pictures and family names and post these crowdfunding requests without the family’s permission.”

“Scammers love to con people out of money by telling overly dramatic tales that elicit an emotional response,” reads BBB’s site. But in cases like the Allen Premium Outlets shooting, distinguishing dramatic tales from real-life tragedy might be trickier than usual.

However, the BBB notes that not all fundraising accounts online are fraudulent, and many legitimate campaigns exist to help those affected by the shooting. Another tool provided by the Bureau is an online tracker to look up existing scams which might help donors stay away from them and still be able to help out.

