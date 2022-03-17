Entertainment

11 Celebrity Women Friendships We’re Celebrating For Women’s History Month

March 17, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
There’s nothing like having that circle of ladies in your life which you can genuinely depend upon.  Making buddies with girls can be a rollercoaster however when you gave your tribe, it’s nothing however good vibes and good occasions.

“One thing about this relationship feels otherworldly to me, prefer it was designed by an influence and a hand larger than my very own,” Oprah mentioned within the August 2006 difficulty of O, The Oprah Journal about her bestie Gayle King.  “No matter this friendship is, it’s been a really enjoyable trip—and we’ve taken it collectively.” 

There’s nothing like gathering together with your ladies if you’re feeling down if you’re needing assist, and even if you want a great time! Having reliable friendships could make you’re feeling extra assured and particular and make life’s occasions worthwhile. 

Scroll and have fun 11 of our favourite woman gangs in honor of Ladies’s Historical past Month!

#GirlGang: 11 Celebrity Women Friendships We're Celebrating For Women's History Month 
was initially printed on
rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1. Tiny & Toya

2. Ciara & Vanessa Bryant

3. Kandi & Tiny

4. Lala & Kelly Rowland

5. Monica & Toya

6. Ciara & Lala

7. Porsha Williams & Shamea Morton

8. Mariah Carey & Da Brat

Mariah Carey & Da Brat

Supply:Getty

9. Tisha Campbell & Tichina Arnold

Tisha Campbell & Tichina Arnold

Supply:Soul Prepare

10. Robyn Dixon & Gizelle Bryant

11. Kelly & Beyonce’



