11 pounds of cocaine washes ashore on Florida beach – Action News Jax

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Good Samaritan contacted police after discovering a “suspicious” bundle alongside the shores of Daytona Beach.

The U.S. Border Patrol said the bundle washed up alongside the shore and contained practically 11 pounds of cocaine.

Daytona Beach, FL: A Good Samaritan found a suspicious bundle washed-up alongside the shoreline & contacted native authorities. Inside the bundle contained practically 11 lbs. of cocaine with a road worth of over $150,000. The medication have been seized by #BorderPatrol.#volusia #florida pic.twitter.com/MUeVGi0ec5 — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) October 15, 2022

According to authorities, the road worth of the medication is estimated to be over $150,000.

It’s not the primary time cocaine packages have washed ashore within the state.

In 2019, lifeguards in Vero Beach found a brick of cocaine that had washed ashore with an estimated worth of $35,000. Over 50 pounds of cocaine washed ashore on Melbourne Beach in 2017, value an estimated $500,000, in keeping with WFTV.

