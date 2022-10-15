11 pounds of cocaine washes ashore on Florida beach – KIRO 7 News Seattle

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Good Samaritan contacted police after discovering a “suspicious” package deal alongside the shores of Daytona Beach.

The U.S. Border Patrol said the package deal washed up alongside the shore and contained almost 11 pounds of cocaine.

Daytona Beach, FL: A Good Samaritan found a suspicious package deal washed-up alongside the shoreline & contacted native authorities. Inside the package deal contained almost 11 lbs. of cocaine with a road worth of over $150,000. The medication had been seized by (*11*).#volusia #florida pic.twitter.com/MUeVGi0ec5 — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) October 15, 2022

According to authorities, the road worth of the medication is estimated to be over $150,000.

It’s not the primary time cocaine packages have washed ashore within the state.

In 2019, lifeguards in Vero Beach found a brick of cocaine that had washed ashore with an estimated worth of $35,000. Over 50 pounds of cocaine washed ashore on Melbourne Beach in 2017, price an estimated $500,000, in response to WFTV.

