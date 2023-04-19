11 stranded fishermen rescued after week without food or water, 8 feared dead at sea after powerful cyclone hits Australia

Eight Indonesian fishermen are feared drowned and some other 11 had been rescued after spending nearly a week without food or water on a barren island off the northwest Australian coast within the wake of a powerful tropical cyclone, government stated Wednesday.

Two primitive picket Indonesian fishing boats had been stuck within the trail of Cyclone Ilsa, which made landfall Friday as Australia’s maximum powerful hurricane in 8 years, with winds gusting at an obvious document of 180 miles in step with hour.

One of the boats, Putri Jaya, sank in “extreme weather conditions” early on April 12 whilst Ilsa was once accumulating energy over the Indian Ocean and heading towards the coast, Australian Maritime Safety Authority stated in a statement, bringing up survivors.

In this picture supplied via the Australian Maritime Safety Authority, fishermen from Indonesia stand on a seaside on Bedwell Island, 194 miles west of Broome, Australia, on Monday, April 17, 2023.



The different boat, Express 1, ran aground with 10 males aboard round the similar time on Bedwell Island, a sandy outcrop some 200 miles west of the Australian coastal vacationer the city of Broome, the authority stated. The best identified survivor from the Putri Jaya spent 30 hours floating within the water tied to a gas can for buoyancy ahead of swimming to the similar island, officers stated.

The authority stated the 11 survivors had spent for 6 days at the island without food and water ahead of being rescued on Monday night time.

The authority clarified in a later remark that the Putri Jaya survivor reached the island an afternoon later than the remaining.

The fishermen reside within the East Nusa Tenggara province within the japanese a part of the Indonesian archipelago.

The survivors had been noticed Monday via the Australian Border Force, which patrols Australia’s northern approaches for smuggling and different criminality, from a airplane on a regimen surveillance project. A Broome-based rescue helicopter was once deployed and winched all 11 aboard in failing gentle.

Gordon Watt, a supervisor at helicopter supplier PHI Aviation, stated the rescue helicopter team were not able to land at the sand.

“They had to conduct winch recoveries which, in itself, is a challenging task,” Watt stated. “The time of day meant that nightfall was upon the crew during the rescue, so they had to transition to using night vision goggles.”

The survivors had been taken to Broome Hospital the place Border Force stated in a remark they had been reported to “be in good health despite their ordeal.”

“This incident highlights the dangers of undertaking journeys in small boats unsuited to rough seas and adverse weather events, both of which are common in Australia’s northern waters,” the remark stated.

In this picture supplied via the Australian Maritime Safety Authority, a fishing boat is beached on Bedwell Island, 313 km (194 miles) west of Broome, Australia, on Monday, April 17, 2023.



The survivors had been flown from Broome to the northern town of Darwin, from the place they are going to be flown again to Indonesia, the remark stated.

Indonesia’s consulate in Darwin asked to fulfill the fishermen and supply them with help, Indonesia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a remark. The consulate would facilitate their repatriation, the remark stated, thanking Australian companies for his or her lend a hand.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority, which manages searches and rescues in Australian waters, stated there was once no ongoing seek for additional survivors.

The lacking Indonesian fishermen are anticipated to be the one fatalities from Ilsa, which was once a most Category 5 cyclone when it crossed the Pilbara area coast of Western Australia state southwest of Broome.