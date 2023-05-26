11-year-old boy shot by police after calling 9-1-1

Rewritten:

An 11-year-old boy, Aderrien Murray, was shot by the police after he called 911 during a domestic disturbance. Following this incident, Murray’s family staged a sit-in at Indianola City Hall in Mississippi on Thursday. An investigation is currently ongoing. Omar Villafanca covers the report for News. Stay up-to-date by receiving browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting. To receive these notifications, turn them on now.



