112 early-entry candidates withdraw from NBA Draft 2022

SAN FRANCISCO – The NBA introduced right this moment that 112 gamers have notified the league that they want to be faraway from the listing of “early entry” gamers eligible for choice within the NBA Draft 2022 introduced by State Farm. Following the NBA’s early entry withdrawal deadline of 5 p.m. ET on June 13, 2022, a complete launch will probably be distributed itemizing the extra gamers who offered the NBA with well timed discover that they want to be faraway from the listing of “early entry” gamers eligible for choice within the NBA Draft 2022.
The next 112 gamers have withdrawn their names from consideration for the NBA Draft 2022:
Participant College Peak Standing
Max Abmas Oral Roberts 6-1 Junior
Efe Abogidi Washington State 6-10 Sophomore
Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu UT Arlington 6-9 Junior
Emmanuel Akot Boise State 6-8 Senior
Theo Akwuba Louisiana 6-11 Senior
Tez Allen Southern Oregon 6-5 Senior
Avery Anderson III Oklahoma State 6-3 Junior
Emmanuel Bandoumel SMU 6-4 Senior
Khalif Battle Temple 6-5 Junior
Damion Baugh TCU 6-4 Junior
James Bishop George Washington 6-2 Junior
Henry Blair Jr. Bob Jones (SC) 6-3 Junior
Rasir Bolton Gonzaga 6-3 Senior
Mike Bothwell Furman 6-3 Senior
Souley Boum UTEP 6-3 Senior
Keion Brooks Jr. Kentucky 6-7 Junior
Johni Broome Morehead State 6-10 Sophomore
Jordan Brown Louisiana 6-11 Junior
Kendall Brown Baylor 6-8 Freshman
Tyler Burton Richmond 6-7 Junior
Jared Bynum Windfall 5-10 Junior
Toumani Camara Dayton 6-8 Junior
Dylan Cardwell Auburn 6-11 Sophomore
Donald Carey Georgetown 6-5 Senior
Honest Carry Kent State 6-1 Junior
Xavier Castaneda Akron 6-1 Senior
Yuri Collins St. Louis 6-0 Junior
Jalen Prepare dinner Tulane 6-0 Sophomore
Kendric Davis SMU 5-11 Senior
Antonio Daye Fordham 6-1 Senior
Jaiden Delaire Stanford 6-9 Senior
Dylan Disu Texas 6-9 Junior
Boogie Ellis USC 6-3 Junior
Aaron Estrada Hofstra 6-4 Junior
Francis “BJ” Fitzgerald Virginia State 6-6 Junior
Adam Flagler Baylor 6-3 Junior
Allen Flanigan Auburn 6-6 Junior
Joe French Bethune-Cookman 6-5 Sophomore
Gideon George BYU 6-6 Senior
Ques Glover Samford 5-11 Junior
Jacob Grandison Illinois 6-6 Senior
Tykei Greene Stony Brook 6-4 Senior
Quincy Guerrier Oregon 6-7 Junior
Mouhamed Gueye Washington State 6-11 Freshman
Cedric Henderson Jr. Campbell 6-6 Senior
D’Moi Hodge Cleveland State 6-4 Senior
Jaelen Home New Mexico 6-0 Junior
Eric Hunter Jr. Purdue 6-4 Senior
Harrison Ingram Stanford 6-8 Freshman
Trayce Jackson-Davis Indiana 6-9 Junior
Josiah-Jordan James Tennessee 6-6 Junior
Deante Johnson Cleveland State 6-9 Senior
Justin Johnson Texas-Rio Grande Valley 6-6 Senior
Andre Kelly California 6-8 Senior
Daylen Kountz Northern Colorado 6-4 Senior
DeMarr Langford Jr. Boston Faculty 6-5 Sophomore
Nate Laszewski Notre Dame 6-10 Senior
Kyle Lofton St. Bonaventure 6-3 Senior
B.J. Mack Wofford 6-8 Junior
Hunter Maldonado Wyoming 6-7 Senior
Matthew Mayer Baylor 6-9 Senior
Josh Mballa Buffalo 6-7 Senior
Caleb McConnell Rutgers 6-7 Senior
Kevin McCullar Texas Tech 6-6 Junior
Nathan Mensah San Diego State 6-10 Senior
Isaih Moore Southern Mississippi 6-10 Senior
Omari Moore San Jose State 6-6 Junior
Isiaih Mosley Missouri State 6-5 Junior
Bryson Mozone USC Upstate 6-6 Senior
Caleb Murphy South Florida 6-4 Sophomore
Dwight Murray Jr. Rider 6-0 Senior
Joel Murray Lengthy Seashore State 6-0 Senior
Kris Murray Iowa 6-8 Sophomore
Justyn Mutts Virginia Tech 6-7 Senior
Pete Nance Northwestern 6-10 Senior
KC Ndefo St. Peter’s 6-7 Senior
JoirDon Karl Nicholas Texas Southern 6-9 Senior
Josh Oduro George Mason 6-9 Junior
Gus Okafor Southeastern Louisiana 6-6 Junior
Shareef O’Neal LSU 6-10 Junior
Nick Ongenda DePaul 6-11 Junior
Osayi Osifo Jacksonville 6-7 Senior
Osun Osunniyi St. Bonaventure 6-10 Senior
Nijel Pack Kansas State 6-0 Sophomore
Drew Peterson USC 6-9 Senior
Zyon Pullin UC-Riverside 6-4 Junior
Courtney Ramey Texas 6-3 Senior
Eric Reed Jr. Southeast Missouri State 6-2 Senior
Will Richardson Oregon 6-5 Senior
Marcus Sasser Houston 6-1 Junior
Baylor Scheierman South Dakota State 6-6 Junior
Khalil Shabazz San Francisco 6-1 Senior
Marcus Shaver Boise State 6-2 Senior
Grant Sherfield Nevada 6-2 Junior
Kevin (Ok.J.) Simon UT Martin 6-3 Junior
Jalen Slawson Furman 6-7 Senior
Jamari Smith Queens College (NC) 6-8 Junior
Malachi Smith Chattanooga 6-4 Junior
Terquavion Smith North Carolina State 6-4 Freshman
Julian Strawther Gonzaga 6-7 Sophomore
Drew Timme Gonzaga 6-10 Junior
Jacob Toppin Kentucky 6-9 Junior
Santiago Vescovi Tennessee 6-3 Junior
Jordan Walker UAB 5-11 Senior
Kerwin Walton North Carolina 6-5 Sophomore
Dominick Welch St. Bonaventure 6-5 Senior
DeAndre Williams Memphis 6-9 Senior
KJ Williams Murray State 6-10 Senior
Daivien Williamson Wake Forest 6-2 Senior
Jalen Wilson Kansas 6-8 Junior
Isaiah Wong Miami 6-3 Junior
Jahmir Younger Charlotte 6-2 Junior
