112 early-entry candidates withdraw from NBA Draft 2022

June 4, 2022
SAN FRANCISCO – The NBA introduced right this moment that 112 gamers have notified the league that they want to be faraway from the listing of “early entry” gamers eligible for choice within the NBA Draft 2022 introduced by State Farm. Following the NBA’s early entry withdrawal deadline of 5 p.m. ET on June 13, 2022, a complete launch will probably be distributed itemizing the extra gamers who offered the NBA with well timed discover that they want to be faraway from the listing of “early entry” gamers eligible for choice within the NBA Draft 2022.

The next 112 gamers have withdrawn their names from consideration for the NBA Draft 2022:

Participant                                                    College                                                   Peak                   Standing

Max Abmas                                          Oral Roberts                                         6-1                          Junior

Efe Abogidi                                          Washington State                                6-10                        Sophomore

Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu           UT Arlington                                        6-9                          Junior

Emmanuel Akot                                   Boise State                                            6-8                          Senior

Theo Akwuba                                       Louisiana                                              6-11                        Senior

Tez Allen                                              Southern Oregon                                 6-5                          Senior

Avery Anderson III                             Oklahoma State                                   6-3                          Junior

Emmanuel Bandoumel                       SMU                                                      6-4                          Senior

Khalif Battle                                         Temple                                                  6-5                          Junior

Damion Baugh                                     TCU                                                       6-4                          Junior

James Bishop                                       George Washington                            6-2                          Junior

Henry Blair Jr.                                     Bob Jones (SC)                                    6-3                          Junior

Rasir Bolton                                         Gonzaga                                                6-3                          Senior

Mike Bothwell                                     Furman                                                  6-3                          Senior

Souley Boum                                        UTEP                                                     6-3                          Senior

Keion Brooks Jr.                                  Kentucky                                               6-7                          Junior

Johni Broome                                       Morehead State                                    6-10                        Sophomore

Jordan Brown                                       Louisiana                                              6-11                        Junior

Kendall Brown                                     Baylor                                                    6-8                          Freshman

Tyler Burton                                         Richmond                                             6-7                          Junior

Jared Bynum                                        Windfall                                            5-10                        Junior

Toumani Camara                                 Dayton                                                   6-8                          Junior

Dylan Cardwell                                    Auburn                                                  6-11                        Sophomore

Donald Carey                                       Georgetown                                          6-5                          Senior

Honest Carry                                       Kent State                                             6-1                          Junior

Xavier Castaneda                                Akron                                                     6-1                          Senior

Yuri Collins                                          St. Louis                                                6-0                          Junior

Jalen Prepare dinner                                            Tulane                                                    6-0                          Sophomore

Kendric Davis                                      SMU                                                      5-11                        Senior

Antonio Daye                                       Fordham                                                6-1                          Senior

Jaiden Delaire                                      Stanford                                                 6-9                          Senior

Dylan Disu                                            Texas                                                     6-9                          Junior

Boogie Ellis                                          USC                                                       6-3                          Junior

Aaron Estrada                                      Hofstra                                                   6-4                          Junior

Francis “BJ” Fitzgerald                      Virginia State                                       6-6                          Junior

Adam Flagler                                       Baylor                                                    6-3                          Junior

Allen Flanigan                                     Auburn                                                  6-6                          Junior

Joe French                                             Bethune-Cookman                              6-5                          Sophomore

Gideon George                                     BYU                                                       6-6                          Senior

Ques Glover                                         Samford                                                 5-11                        Junior

Jacob Grandison                                  Illinois                                                   6-6                          Senior

Tykei Greene                                        Stony Brook                                         6-4                          Senior

Quincy Guerrier                                   Oregon                                                   6-7                          Junior

Mouhamed Gueye                               Washington State                                6-11                        Freshman

Cedric Henderson Jr.                          Campbell                                               6-6                          Senior

D’Moi Hodge                                       Cleveland State                                    6-4                          Senior

Jaelen Home                                        New Mexico                                         6-0                          Junior

Eric Hunter Jr.                                      Purdue                                                   6-4                          Senior

Harrison Ingram                                  Stanford                                                 6-8                          Freshman

Trayce Jackson-Davis                         Indiana                                                   6-9                          Junior

Josiah-Jordan James                            Tennessee                                             6-6                          Junior

Deante Johnson                                    Cleveland State                                    6-9                          Senior

Justin Johnson                                      Texas-Rio Grande Valley                  6-6                          Senior

Andre Kelly                                          California                                              6-8                          Senior

Daylen Kountz                                     Northern Colorado                              6-4                          Senior

DeMarr Langford Jr.                           Boston Faculty                                    6-5                          Sophomore

Nate Laszewski                                    Notre Dame                                          6-10                        Senior

Kyle Lofton                                          St. Bonaventure                                   6-3                          Senior

B.J. Mack                                              Wofford                                                 6-8                          Junior

Hunter Maldonado                              Wyoming                                              6-7                          Senior

Matthew Mayer                                   Baylor                                                    6-9                          Senior

Josh Mballa                                          Buffalo                                                  6-7                          Senior

Caleb McConnell                                Rutgers                                                  6-7                          Senior

Kevin McCullar                                   Texas Tech                                           6-6                          Junior

Nathan Mensah                                    San Diego State                                   6-10                        Senior

Isaih Moore                                          Southern Mississippi                           6-10                        Senior

Omari Moore                                        San Jose State                                       6-6                          Junior

Isiaih Mosley                                        Missouri State                                      6-5                          Junior

Bryson Mozone                                   USC Upstate                                         6-6                          Senior

Caleb Murphy                                      South Florida                                        6-4                          Sophomore

Dwight Murray Jr.                               Rider                                                      6-0                          Senior

Joel Murray                                          Lengthy Seashore State                                6-0                          Senior

Kris Murray                                          Iowa                                                       6-8                          Sophomore

Justyn Mutts                                         Virginia Tech                                       6-7                          Senior

Pete Nance                                            Northwestern                                        6-10                        Senior

KC Ndefo                                              St. Peter’s                                              6-7                          Senior

JoirDon Karl Nicholas                        Texas Southern                                    6-9                          Senior

Josh Oduro                                            George Mason                                      6-9                          Junior

Gus Okafor                                           Southeastern Louisiana                      6-6                          Junior

Shareef O’Neal                                    LSU                                                        6-10                        Junior

Nick Ongenda                                      DePaul                                                   6-11                        Junior

Osayi Osifo                                           Jacksonville                                          6-7                          Senior

Osun Osunniyi                                     St. Bonaventure                                   6-10                        Senior

Nijel Pack                                             Kansas State                                         6-0                          Sophomore

Drew Peterson                                      USC                                                       6-9                          Senior

Zyon Pullin                                           UC-Riverside                                       6-4                          Junior

Courtney Ramey                                  Texas                                                     6-3                          Senior

Eric Reed Jr.                                         Southeast Missouri State                    6-2                          Senior

Will Richardson                                   Oregon                                                   6-5                          Senior

Marcus Sasser                                      Houston                                                 6-1                          Junior

Baylor Scheierman                              South Dakota State                              6-6                          Junior

Khalil Shabazz                                     San Francisco                                       6-1                          Senior

Marcus Shaver                                     Boise State                                            6-2                          Senior

Grant Sherfield                                    Nevada                                                  6-2                          Junior

Kevin (Ok.J.) Simon                             UT Martin                                             6-3                          Junior

Jalen Slawson                                       Furman                                                  6-7                          Senior

Jamari Smith                                        Queens College (NC)                     6-8                          Junior

Malachi Smith                                      Chattanooga                                          6-4                          Junior

Terquavion Smith                                North Carolina State                           6-4                          Freshman

Julian Strawther                                   Gonzaga                                                6-7                          Sophomore

Drew Timme                                        Gonzaga                                                6-10                        Junior

Jacob Toppin                                        Kentucky                                               6-9                          Junior

Santiago Vescovi                                 Tennessee                                             6-3                          Junior

Jordan Walker                                      UAB                                                       5-11                        Senior

Kerwin Walton                                    North Carolina                                     6-5                          Sophomore

Dominick Welch                                 St. Bonaventure                                   6-5                          Senior

DeAndre Williams                              Memphis                                               6-9                          Senior

KJ Williams                                          Murray State                                         6-10                        Senior

Daivien Williamson                            Wake Forest                                         6-2                          Senior

Jalen Wilson                                         Kansas                                                   6-8                          Junior

Isaiah Wong                                         Miami                                                    6-3                          Junior

Jahmir Younger                                       Charlotte                                               6-2                          Junior



