12 Breathtaking Texas Lakes To Visit





For fishing in the early hours of the morning and skimming over waves on a jet ski, the number of Texas lakes brim to more than 150. Country houses nestled on wooded lakeshores are growing more popular as families escape the noise of the city in exchange for weekends by the water. Better than swimming in chlorine in the neighborhood pool, Texas lakes offer a world of fun such as campfires on the shore, boating, tubing and water skiing. Here’s a list of some of the most beautiful and most fun Texas lakes we could find in our home state. A marina at lake texoma, one of the best texas lakes out there! | courtesy of the lake texoma association Lake Texoma About an hour’s drive from the Metroplex, Lake Texoma is a vast playground among the Texas lakes we’ve explored, offering a variety of activities to suit everyone’s interests. Known for its full-service marinas, wide sandy beaches, and islands, Lake Texoma is the premier destination to enjoy boating, fishing, swimming, camping, wildlife-viewing and hiking. Nestled between the shores of Oklahoma and Texas, the area is rich in history. Once replete with trading posts, outlaws, and cattle drives, the area became home to a dam that is 12th largest in volume in the United States. Imagine a day in the early 1940s: A rumbling military convoy rolls down a dusty country road. Daily, troops of German and Italian World War II prisoners of war traveled that road to an area where they cleared land to build the dam. This was the beginning of a lake that was to serve as a reservoir and flood control for the Red River Valley. Today, Lake Texoma is an 89,000-acre recreational paradise, with 585 miles of shoreline. Nature lovers will want to find a beautiful lake home or maybe a vintage trailer to rent for the weekend as you enjoy all Lake Texoma has to offer. Places to rent can be found on Airbnb.com. Enjoy hiking, fishing, camping and a history tour of the lake. Build a fire, sing camp songs and bring plenty of s’mores. Make sure to check the website to see a variety of local specials and live music performances going on all summer long. Check out laketexoma.com for more information.

Caddo Lake

One of the most majestic Texas lakes.

Spanish moss hangs in curtains on cypress trees rooted deep under the water. In places, it’s untouched and green, uniquely wild. Though there are many places in Texas to jet ski and sunbathe, Caddo Lake is not one of those places. It’s the only natural lake in Texas, famous for the swampy cypress trees, which take root only in the water, layered with history. It’s ideal for a short summer trip to take advantage of the excellent fishing available.

It’s not the kind of lake where you swim—because of the risk of alligators and Bigfoots. Don’t bring water wings and don’t expect to come back with a tan. In short, it isn’t recreational. It’s a place to see, to be in awe of, a place where you should listen quietly for small, watery sounds and imagine what could be making them.

(Click here for our insiders adventure of Caddo Lake!)

245 Park Road 2, Karnack, TX 75661 | tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/caddo-lake

Hell’s gate at possum kingdom lake. One of the most unique texas lakes! | courtesy of possum kingdom chamber of commerce

Possum Kingdom Lake

Possum Kingdom Lake is one of the most unique Texas lakes. Possum Kingdom sprawls on a loop of the Brazos River about 80 miles west of Fort Worth with over 300 miles of shoreline. It’s perhaps the best place in Texas for snorkeling and scuba diving.

The bold, huge cliffs on the south end of the lake culminate into the iconic Hell’s Gate, a narrow waterway between cliff walls that shelter a vast cove where boaters come for a massive July Fourth party and fireworks show.

As a naturally created cliff-diving venue, Hell’s Gate also has been a part of Red Bull’s Cliff Diving World Series. This is the only time cliff-diving in Possum Kingdom Lake is legal.

In the foothills of the Palo Pinto mountains less, than 90 miles west of Fort Worth | possumkingdomlake.com

Lake cypress springs is spring-fed, so it has some of the clearest water of all the texas lakes! | courtesy of the texas water development board

Lake Cypress Springs

Lake Cypress Springs, found in the Piney Woods region of Northeast Texas, surrounded by rolling hillsides, is a clear spring-fed haven among Texas lakes.

Known as the “best kept secret in Texas,” Lake Cypress Springs is truly one of many hidden gems in North Texas and certainly one of the best lakes to explore on a day trip from Collin County. And it’s only a two-hour drive from the Dallas area — just far enough to stay overnight if you want. So, if you’re into camping, there’s plenty of ways to do so at Lake Cypress Springs with its rental cabins and RV parks. There are also hiking trails — Lake Bob Sandlin Trails and Daingerfield State Park Trails — for those of you who love a good hike.

Lake Cypress Springs is separated only by a short strip of land from Lake Bob Sandlin, which has a heavily forested shoreline with excellent fishing and a wide variety of wildlife year-round. Birders can even see eagles during the winter months.

On Cypress Creek in the Cypress River Basin 15 miles northwest of Pittsburg in Franklin County | cypressspringslake.com