12 Fat Tuesday and Mardi Gras food and drink specials at D-FW restaurants

From parades to crawfish boils, here is our to-go guide for celebrating Mardi Gras with food and drinks.

Bedford Ice House

Kick back, relax, and grab a drink at Bedford Ice House on March 1. Sit outside and sip on $5 House Hurricanes while listening to live music.

Bedford Ice House, 2250 Airport Freeway, #300, Bedford. bedfordicehouse.com.

The Dogwood

The Dogwood Fort Worth celebrates Fat Tuesday with a full menu of fun treat specials including $5 Jell-O shots, Frozen Hurricanes, Shrimp Po’ Boys and free beignets beginning 4 p.m. March 1.

The Dogwood Fort Worth, 1100 Foch Street, Fort Worth. facebook.com/DogwoodFortWorth.

Fish City Grill is offering crawfish boils for Fat Tuesday and beyond. (Fish City Grill)

Fish City Grill

Fish City Grill is throwing a festive Fat Tuesday party on March 1. Indulge in cocktail and food specials such as crawfish sourced from Louisiana while enjoying live music, Mardi Gras beads and complimentary king cake.

“Fat Tuesday is like New Year’s Eve for all of our restaurants,” says Mary Bealmer, Director of Culinary for Fish City Grill. “We create a unique party for our neighbors, and we celebrate all day long.”

Fresh crawfish is available by the pound both in the restaurant or to-go for only $9.95 per pound.

Fish City Grill, multiple area locations. fishcitygrill.com.

La Madeleine

Curb your sweet tooth craving this Carnival season, with a specialty danish from La Madeleine. Now through March 3, La Madeleine is featuring a king cake-inspired strawberry jam and cream cheese-filled danish sprinkled with green, yellow and purple sugar.

These danishes are available as a single pack for $2.99 or a six-pack for $3.29 at all La Madeleine locations in the D-FW area.

La Madeleine, multiple area locations. lamadeleine.com.

Mardi Gras at Legacy West features king cake treats, po boys and NOLA cocktails. (Legacy West)

Legacy West

Ring in Fat Tuesday with a Texas-sized celebration at Legacy West. Celebrations start at 6:30 p.m. March 1 with a parade by the Fat Tuesday Marching Band and continue with New Orleans brass music by Bobby Falk Brass Edition at Legacy Hall from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Box Garden.

No celebration is complete without some good eats. Enjoy Legacy Food Hall’s Creole-inspired bites including a Shrimp Po Boy from Dock Local, Mini King Cakes from Leila Bakery, and the infamous Hurricane cocktail in a specialty souvenir cup. Register for the event here.

Legacy West, 5908 Headquarters Drive, Plano. legacywest.com.

Meridian

Celebrate Fat Tuesday Carnaval-Rio style at Meridian. Party under the stars with specialty cocktails, live samba dancers, and Brazilian dancers from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. March 1.

Tickets are $50 per person and include one specialty Caipirinha drink, Brazilian-style snacks, live entertainment, and the opportunity to dance the night away. Reserve tickets here.

Meridian, 5650 Village Glen Drive, Dallas. thevillagedallas.com/meridian.

Po’ Melvins

Mel LaMane of Po’ Melvins is bringing back Mardi Gras at Mel’s this year with a big celebration. There’s an all-you-can eat lunch or dinner with boiled crawfish, seafood gumbo, fried catfish, red beans and rice, sausage and shrimp jambalaya, Mel’s famous bread pudding and bananas Foster. King Cake vodka jello shots, specialty cocktails like the “Purple Voodoo,” and beer are also available for purchase, and live entertainment from T. Broussard and the Zydeco Steppers will be there.

Po’ Melvins, 4070 N Belt Line Road, Suite 100, Irving. pomelvins.com.

Razzoo’s will have food and drink specials all month long. (Razzoo’s )

Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe

Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe is celebrating Fat Tuesday with food and drink specials all month long.

Guests can grab a bite of the bayou every Tuesday, and enjoy dishes such as Popcorn Shrimp, Rat Toes, Boudin Balls and Fried Pickles for just $6 each. Wash down any of these classics with $6 Frozen Hurrycanes and Mardi Ritas.

Continue on the party with $20 Budweiser and Bud Light Buckets (6 bottles, mix and match), available every day of the month.

Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe, multiple area locations. razzoos.com.

The Rustic

On March 1, The Rustic is throwing a party to celebrate Fat Tuesday. In collaboration with Bacardi, this one-day-only crawfish boil will feature Cajun-inspired food, Bourbon Street beverages, and live music.

Indulge in Cajun classics such as: Fried Crawfish Tails, Sausage & Chicken Jambalaya and Etouffee while sipping on specialty drinks such as the Frozen Hurricane and Swamp Thing.

Party it up with a DJ, live music, a Bacardi photo booth, Mardi Gras-themed décor, and swag giveaways throughout the night.

The Rustic, 3656 Howell Street, Dallas. therustic.com.

Scout

Scout at The Statler in downtown Dallas is offering a Crawfish Etouffee special from March 1 through March 4. The special is $17 and is good for dine-in and carry-out.

Scout, 1914 Commerce Street. ScoutDallas.com.

Sidecar Social

Go crazy for Sidecar Social’s Mari Gras drink specialties on March 1. Jam out to live music while drinking $5 House Hurricanes and go all out with $9 All Out Hurricanes made with Bumbu & Bacardi Silver rums, orange juice, passion fruit, lime, grenadine and pure cane sugar served on the rocks and topped with 151 rum.

Sidecar Social, 5100 Belt Line Road, Addison. sidecarsocial.com.

Walk On’s

Want to celebrate Fat Tuesday every Tuesday? Head over to Walk-On’s to enjoy a special $5 menu featuring classics like beignets, gumbo, the Death Valley cocktail, and the brand’s spin on a bloody Mary — Mad Mary.

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, multiple area locations. walk-ons.com.