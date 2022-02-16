12 Top-Rated Weekend Getaways in Oklahoma

Turner Falls or a remote, romantic cabin in the Wichita Mountains. If an urban, artsy weekend fits your wish list, spending time in Tulsa or Oklahoma City can make for an exciting and busy itinerary. If you are looking for something in between, perhaps a drive along Route 66 through the state or uncovering some of the small towns will allow you to do activities at your own pace. If pure relaxation is more the pace, a golf or spa weekend in Broken Arrow will rejuvenate you. For short breaks that cater to families, couples, solo travelers, free spirits, and outdoor enthusiasts, read our suggestions for the best weekend getaways in Oklahoma. A weekend getaway in Oklahoma can be as quaint or as social as you would like in the state’s six diverse regions, which each offer something different. Rustic getaways can mean camping near the spectacularor a remote, romantic cabin in the. If an urban, artsy weekend fits your wish list, spending time in Tulsa or Oklahoma City can make for an exciting and busy itinerary. If you are looking for something in between, perhaps a drive along Route 66 through the state or uncovering some of the small towns will allow you to do activities at your own pace. If pure relaxation is more the pace, a golf or spa weekend in Broken Arrow will rejuvenate you. For short breaks that cater to families, couples, solo travelers, free spirits, and outdoor enthusiasts, read our suggestions for the best weekend getaways in Oklahoma. Note: Some businesses may be temporarily closed due to recent global health and safety issues.

1. Romantic Cabin Getaway in Watson

Broken Bow Lake, Oklahoma

Oklahoma is a prime destination for romantic getaways, especially the kind where you can snuggle down in a comfortable cabin and hot tub in the middle of the woods in the peaceful southeastern region near Watson. The River's Edge Cottages are a prime example of remote cabin lodging surrounded by 300 acres of privately owned woods. You can plan romantic hikes on the trails or canoeing on the lakes during the day and end the evening with a bonfire around the fire pit. There are other cabins in the area and other public lands to explore, but Watson is far away from other towns. About an hour away in this southeastern region is Broken Bow, where you can find some additional lodging like Hochatown Country Lodge and private cabins. Broken Bow Lake has great fishing, and it is one of the largest lakes in the state. The natural scenery around the lake is a quiet place for couples to enjoy an evening sunset. Planning your cabin getaway in this area also places you close to Beech Creek National Scenic and Botanical Area, which has 32 miles of trails and is great for a scenic drive.

2. Family Getaway in Duncan

Longhorn cattle near the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center in Duncan | duggar11 / photo modified

A fun weekend getaway for the family is easy to do in Duncan, where Oklahoma's western heritage thrives. The city is in south-central Oklahoma, about 1.5 hours from Oklahoma City. Duncan made its place on the map from the historic Chisholm Trail, which became an important route between Texas and Kansas for the cattle trade. The Chisholm Trail Heritage Center is a great first stop for families to learn about the cowboys and the cattle that made a name for Duncan in the 1800s. Another stop for families is the Stephens County Historical Museum. The free museum showcases everything, from old farm equipment and a replica log cabin to artwork and photographs. Then make your way to the Rock Island 905 Railroad Depot Museum, where the kids will have fun seeing one of only two coal-fired steam engines left in the United States. All of the museums are engaging for kids and give families an authentic experience with the culture of the Old West.

Accommodation: Where to Stay in Duncan

3. Weekend in Oklahoma City Oklahoma City A weekend in Oklahoma City will feel more like a mini vacation than a few days away. If you have never been to Oklahoma City then you will want to include the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum on your itinerary. The peaceful exhibits share the stories and impact of the Oklahoma City bombing. Another great museum to visit is the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum, which has interactive exhibits focusing on the state’s Native American heritage and influence of cowboys. Spend some time in the Paseo Arts District to experience the modern flare of Oklahoma City. You will find many edgy eateries and galleries that are great for an evening out in the city. If this is a return trip to OKC, you may want to spend more of your weekend enjoying the many parks and green spaces in the city. Myriad Botanical Gardens and the Oklahoma City Zoo are two of the top places to visit in Oklahoma City. Hefner Lake and Park is nice if you want to take a hike or get on the water with a kayak. There are many hotels in Oklahoma City to suit your budget and location, whether you want a base in downtown or closer to the airport.

4. Route 66 Weekend Route 66 in Tulsa, Oklahoma The famous Route 66 runs through Oklahoma, so traveling along part of it makes for a fun weekend trip. Leave the schedule flexible to spend more time in the places that you stumble upon and want to explore more. Stop in the towns along the way to meet locals who share stories about Route 66 in its heyday. You can either plot the trip loosely, with lodging and stops as you go, or you can stay in Oklahoma City or Tulsa and hop on Route 66 out of those cities for day trips. Route 66, also called The Mother Road in Oklahoma, takes you through many small towns where you will find iconic neon-lit diners, wall murals, and historic hotels, many of which have been renovated. Book a stay at one of them, like The Campbell Hotel in Tulsa for a themed weekend immersed in the sights along this famous American highway. If you stay in Tulsa, be sure to stop at the Route 66 Plaza, which has sculptures and commemorative plaques commemorating the still-popular historic route. There are also several museums dedicated to Route 66 located along the route through Oklahoma.

5. Novelty Weekend in Arcadia The Round Barn in Arcadia While Oklahoma has plenty of historic and natural experiences suitable for a weekend, if you are up for a little more adventure and seeking out the unusual sites of the state then head to Arcadia. The town of Arcadia is located in the center of the state and along Route 66 near Oklahoma City. One of the top things to seek out in Arcadia during your weekend is the Instagram-worthy architectural marvel of the Round Barn. Standing here since 1898, the circular barn is the only one of its kind in the United States. Drive around the backroads of Arcadia to explore Oklahoma’s countryside. Bring a cooler for the produce you can buy fresh from farm markets, or spend the afternoon picking organic berries at Crestview Farms. This is a fun weekend for couples and families. Your other must-stop location on your Arcadia weekend itinerary is Pops country store, which serves 600 flavors of soda. Snap a photo in front of the 66-foot-tall soda bottle out front.

6. Tulsa Weekend Downtown Tulsa and the Arkansas River Tulsa is a nice getaway that can easily fill an extended weekend. Start your mornings with a nice walk at the Gathering Place, the spectacular 100-acre public park in the center of the city. It is suitable for every kind of traveler, from families and couples to those traveling solo and looking for outdoor recreation. The park has playground equipment, restaurants, walking and biking trails, and boat rentals for recreation on the water. Fill your Tulsa itinerary with some of the top picks in the city for one day, like the Philbrook Museum of Art, the Tulsa Zoo, and the Gilcrease Museum. Plan another day to just casually explore the city to uncover the Woody Guthrie Center, the unusual Cave House, and walking around the artsy Blue Dome District. Spend one of your evenings enjoying top entertainment at the BOK Center downtown. Be sure to find your way to the Center of the Universe in downtown Tulsa, where you can shout while standing inside the small cement circle and say you have experienced its odd and famous echoing phenomenon. Accommodation: Best Hotels in Tulsa

7. Camping Weekend at Turner Falls Turner Falls If you are looking for a great camping weekend then Turner Falls, Oklahoma’s largest waterfall, is one of the best getaways in the state. Located near Davis, Oklahoma, Turner Falls is a 77-foot-high waterfall, with natural swimming areas surrounding it. This is a perfect weekend getaway for outdoor enthusiasts and families. Besides the main attraction, the massive Turner Falls waterfall, there are caves and other natural areas to explore. You can fish for stocked trout and spend part of your time on the hiking trails making for a full outdoor weekend. The stocked streams in the park are especially popular in the winter. The park around the falls has cabins, camping sites, and an RV park. It is best to book those and the tickets for Turner Falls ahead of time to guarantee your spot. If you have time, make your way south to Lake Murray, which is also a nice outdoor recreation area.

8. Wichita Mountain Getaway Wichita Mountains National Wildlife Refuge If the mountains are what inspire you, then the expansive views and winding roads of Oklahoma’s Wichita Mountains are worthy of a weekend away. Head into the mountains from Indiahoma, in the southwest part of the state, where you can just drive and enjoy the scenic views. It is easy to find cabin lodging in the region, which makes for a breathtaking getaway in the natural environment. You are also close to the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, where you can spend another day enjoying the outdoors. Take advantage of 15 miles of hiking trails through the mountains and grass prairies. Keep an eye out for the American buffalo that are roaming in this 8,500-acre wilderness.

9. Historic Architecture Weekend in Bartlesville

The Price Tower in Bartlesville | cdschock / photo modified

Bartlesville is probably best known for the Price Tower, the only skyscraper designed by famous architect Frank Lloyd Wright, and it is a great place to plan an architect-lovers weekend. The city is located just north of Tulsa in northeast Oklahoma. The Price Tower is a 221-foot-tall building with an iconic Frank Lloyd Wright design that is great for photographing. You can book a room at the Inn at Price Tower during your stay and enjoy the art gallery and restaurant on-site. While this is the most known piece of architecture in Bartlesville, the city has loads of other historic architecture to appreciate. You can take a guided heritage walking tour in town to see the other notable architecture in Bartlesville or simply explore on your own. While you're in town, spend an afternoon at the Woolaroc Wildlife Preserve, where you will see buffalo and other wildlife, as well as a nice museum.

10. Golf Weekend in Broken Arrow

Golf weekend in Broken Arrow

Golf enthusiasts looking for courses to hit over a long weekend should head to Broken Arrow in northeastern Oklahoma. You can make a full weekend at one of the nine golf courses in Broken Arrow or stay in the city and try a different course each day. There are another 18 golf courses within a 20-mile range of Broken Arrow. There are also a number of spas in Broken Arrow so couples can plan a romantic getaway that encompasses both types of activities. After a full day hitting the links, you can wind down in the historic downtown area with fine or casual dining. Stroll around the area to enjoy some of its history, including the train depot and the Military History Center. As for lodging, there are several golf resorts in Broken Arrow, as well as vacation rentals.

Accommodation: Where to Stay in Broken Arrow

11. Antiquing Weekend in Jenks Antiques for sale There are some great places to visit for antiquing in Oklahoma, but if you want to make a full weekend out of treasure hunting then Jenks is where you want to stay. The small town is located in northeast Oklahoma, and it has a nice concentration of antique stores that can fill your car and your weekend. Unofficially, Jenks is considered the antique capital of Oklahoma. Start your treasure hunting on Main Street in town, where the antique stores make up much of the downtown area. Many of these antique shops have been business staples in Jenks for more than 30 years. In addition to small stores there are antique malls with hundreds of consignment stalls. One of the biggest is the River City Trading Post, which has more than 300 booths with antiques for sale.