12-year-old dies after hit-and-run while he was sledding, Broken Arrow police say | Crime News













Police were still searching for a hit-and-run driver Friday after a 12-year-old boy died after being hit while sledding in Broken Arrow on Thursday evening.

The boy was one of two 12-year-old boys who were hit by vehicles less than an hour apart Thursday while sledding in different parts of Broken Arrow, the city’s Police Department said in a news release.

One of the boys died at a hospital. Police are searching for the driver who hit the child and did not stop, according to the news release.

The boy was sledding on the north side of the 300 block of East Albany (61st) Street, across from Bass Pro Shops, when he entered the street and was hit by a westbound pickup about 5:20 p.m., police said.

The vehicle continued west on Albany. Video and witness statements indicate that the pickup was a “3/4-ton or one-ton newer-model white pickup with dark windows and extended mirrors,” police said.