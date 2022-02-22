13 people evaluated, 3 hospitalized, 10 cars burned in west OKC grass fire

OKLAHOMA CITY () – A total of 13 people were evaluated for smoke inhalation, leading to three hospitalized in a west Oklahoma City grass fire Monday that also burned up 10 cars.

It all happened as whipping winds blew the grass fire near I-40 and MacArthur into the parking lot of a Chick-Fil-A.

It wasn’t a pretty scene after all the fire was put out. What were once cars were turned into big heaps of charred metal with melted insides being scraped off the pavement as tow trucks came to take them away.





“We had ten vehicles on fire,” an Oklahoma City Fire Department official said. “These were all Chick-Fil-A employees’ vehicles.”

All employees and customers inside the restaurant were evacuated.

“It’s scary,” said Eliani Gramago Barios. A person who came by to see the wreckage. “It looks like the apocalypse.”

Onlookers saw the situation unfold on social media and stopped by to check out what was left behind. One of them was Barios, who said she could smell the smoke all the way from her home off 16th Street and Rockwell Avenue.

“This is very scary incidents,” Barios said. “I just hope everybody’s OK and it’s just very scary.”

Others like Gabby Hanks and Poala Deleon got a more up-close-and-personal look as they were working at a business next door.

“I was working the drive through, and I look right in front of me, and I start smelling smoke and so I was like, what’s going on?” said Hanks, a woman that witnessed the fire. “All of a sudden I see a fire right in front of me.”

“All we saw was smoke coming out,” said Deleon, another woman that witnessed the fire. “I actually had my car parked out here.”

Both Hanks and Deleon say they had to run outside and move their cars along with their fellow employees.

“All I could see when I was moving my car was a big patch of white smoke,” Deleon said. “It was hard for me to breathe a bit because there was a lot of smoke.”

They got out of the way just in time and got to safety.

At about that time, they said they saw the vehicles in the Chick-Fil-A parking lot go up in smoke.

“I’m just glad it’s over and I’m just thinking about the people that were affected by it,” Hanks said.

There was also another grass fire north of Edmond Monday afternoon. Fire officials said with the dry conditions it’s been an ongoing issue with fire danger.

As for Chick-Fil-A, they declined to comment. The fire never reached their building and there is an investigation ongoing as to what caused it.