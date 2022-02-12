13 Top-Rated Attractions & Things to Do in Oklahoma City

State capital Oklahoma City is a bustling hub on the southern Great Plains, roughly in the center of the oil-rich state. Known as “The Big Friendly,” the city was settled during the 1889 “Land Run,” though Native Americans lived in the region long before. In 1995, the capital sadly became famous when a bomb attack claimed 168 lives. A national memorial now remembers the victims and survivors of that tragedy. Many of the city’s top tourist attractions are set in the historic former warehouse district of Bricktown. Museums, event venues, and restaurants create a picturesque neighborhood on the Bricktown Canal with its small water taxis. And for a true taste of ranchland life, you can plan your trip to catch a stockyard auction. Plan your next trip to the Oklahoma state capitol with our list of the best tourist attractions in Oklahoma City
1. Oklahoma City National Memorial
This outdoor memorial is a tribute to the victims, survivors, rescuers, and others affected by the events of April 19, 1995, when the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building was bombed. The reflecting pool and field of empty chairs have become well-known symbols of the city, and visitors can walk through the solemn setting. To find out more about the tragedy, you can tour the exhibits at the nearby Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum.
2. Oklahoma City Zoo
In operation for more than a century, the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden engages tourists and families with more than 500 animal species, including rhinos, gorillas, lions, and tigers. Throughout the grounds, you can also see impressive displays of plants from Oklahoma and around the world. Both kids and adults enjoy interactive experiences, such as lorikeet and giraffe feedings, sea lion shows, elephant demonstrations, a walk-through wallaby enclosure, and a stingray touch tank. Budding zoologists can also get up close to animals like grizzly bears and Asian elephants at special behind-the-scenes experiences. Boat and train rides provide adventurous ways to explore the expansive park grounds.
Packed with interactive exhibits, Science Museum Oklahoma presents ever-changing displays of science-themed topics intended to engage, entertain, and educate. Though kids are the main audience, adults, too, love learning and exploring here. Step into a tornado simulator, build with giant Legos, invent and test your own creations, walk a tightrope, and even learn to ride a Segway. A theater and planetarium both present regular shows, and the expansive grounds are a lovely place to visit for a picnic, with a Japanese garden, children’s garden, and lawn games.
4. Oklahoma City Museum of Art
The core collection at this Oklahoma gallery focuses on 19th- and 20th-century European and American art, but visiting works widen the scope. Touring national and international exhibitions complement permanent displays, like the bright art-glass work of the Seattle-area’s Dale Chihuly. Other featured artists in the permanent collection include luminaries like Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Georgia O’Keeffe, and Henry Moore. The museum also runs a popular film program.
5. National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum
Also known as the National Cowboy Hall of Fame, this large museum uncovers life in the Wild West with its large collections of historical materials, pictures, and sculptures. The Rodeo Hall of Fame features rodeo champions, but on-screen cowboys are also given a tip of the hat in their own hall of fame. Children can test the ranch-readiness of their skills in the Children’s Cowboy Corral. To follow the cowboy theme, also plan a visit to the Oklahoma City Stockyards, where outdoor cattle pens fill for auctions every Monday and Tuesday.
6. Shop or Dine in Bricktown
A fantastic example of a successful urban renewal project, Bricktown is the city’s premier entertainment hub. The once-abandoned red-brick warehouses are now converted into funky shops, restaurants, entertainment venues, and attractions. In addition to enjoying all the fabulous shopping and dining opportunities, you can catch a baseball or basketball game at one of the sporting venues, attend a concert, see a movie, stroll along the river walk, or explore the American Banjo Museum. Narrated cruises and dinner cruises along the canal are other popular things to do here. Be sure to stop by the impressive Centennial Land Run Monument, which commemorates the state’s heroic settlers. Bricktown also makes a great base for exploring the city, with plenty of hotels nearby.
7. Myriad Botanical Gardens
Covering 15 lush acres near the downtown center, Myriad Gardens is a wonderful spot for a quiet outdoor stroll amid flowerbeds and horticultural displays. Other features at these beautiful gardens are a children’s playground, bubbling fountains, and jogging and walking paths. Even Fido is welcome at the off-leash dog park. After a walk, dine at the garden restaurant and patio, or go ice-skating at the wintertime Devon Ice Rink. Indoors, the Crystal Bridge Tropical Conservatory cultivates plants in hot-weather climates (both of the wet and dry varieties). The conservatory’s acrylic panels allow plenty of Oklahoma sunshine to brighten the space. Admission fees apply to the conservatory, but the outdoor gardens are free.
8. Museum of Osteology
If this tourist attraction seems unusual, it’s because it is. The bones of hundreds of animals make up the displays at the only skeleton museum in the United States. Thoughtfully presented specimens span big mammals to small critters, from apes and kangaroos to snakes and penguins. Most of the specimens are in life-like poses, so you can see how the animals move. You can stand under a giraffe or elephant skeleton or see a sloth skeleton hanging from a tree. Fun activities like treasure hunts are geared towards curious kids.
9. Oklahoma History Center
The Smithsonian-affiliated Oklahoma History Center displays an astounding diversity of fascinating exhibits covering all facets of Oklahoma history. It’s also a hub for archival and research materials. Exhibits cover everything from Native American history, pioneer life, and cowboys to the Crossroads of Commerce and even Oklahomans and Space. Excellent traveling exhibitions round out the collection, and plenty of interactive features keep little hands busy. The center also offers lovely views of the domed Capitol building from its galleries. Outside, you can explore botanical gardens and stroll among beautiful sculptures and native plants on the Red River Journey, a quarter-mile walking tour that conjures the diverse terrain of Oklahoma’s Red River Valley.
10. Take the Kid to Frontier City
Operated by Six Flags theme parks, Frontier City is a favorite tourist attraction for families visiting Oklahoma City. The park offers a full range of rides, from high-thrill to kiddie, with a “Wild West” theme throughout. Kids and kids-at-heart can watch a “gunfight” stunt show and check out a special behind-the-scenes look at how they perform their stunts, and all ages can test how quick their draw is at the electronic “shooting” gallery. Thrill rides include several roller coasters, with two huge steel courses and a classic wooden coaster, as well as the crazy Gunslinger and other wild rides. Family rides include the classic Ferris Wheel and a carousel, as well as a flume ride and a mining train. Hurricane Harbor water park is another popular Oklahoma City family attraction, located on the grounds of Frontier City. The water park features a range of refreshing diversions for all ages, a favorite being the Castaway Creek lazy river. Other rides include Renegade Rapids, Wild West Waterworks, and several waterslides, including one that ends in a 64-foot free-fall into the pool below. Address: 11501 N I-35 Service Road, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Official site:
11. 45th Infantry Division Museum
The 45th Infantry Division Museum in Oklahoma City is a must-see for military history buffs. It’s located in the Lincoln Park Armory, which dates to 1937. Exhibits at the museum include uniforms and firearms displayed in an expansive facility that you can explore on a self-guided tour. The pieces tell the history of not only the 45th, established in 1920, but many worldwide conflicts. Perhaps most impressive are the dozens of military vehicles presented in a 15-acre outdoor park.
12. Tour the State Capitol
The seat of government for the state, the Oklahoma State Capitol building was designed and built between 1914 and 1917, though its grand central dome wasn’t completed until 2002. The classic Greco-Roman structure has an Indiana limestone exterior and an Oklahoma pink and black granite base. Guided and self-guided tours are available daily. Government business keeps the campus a busy place. Currently, the building is undergoing a major restoration scheduled for completion by March 2019.
13. Overholser Mansion
Founder of Oklahoma City, Henry Overholser built the first grand home in the city, and the lovely 1903 structure still stands as the Overholser Mansion. The three-story French chateau-style house features English carpets, French stained glass, and Antwerp fine oak paneling. Visitors can walk through the furnished rooms. There are also tales of hauntings at the house.
