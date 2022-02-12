13 Top-Rated Attractions & Things to Do in Oklahoma City

State capital Oklahoma City is a bustling hub on the southern Great Plains, roughly in the center of the oil-rich state. Known as “The Big Friendly,” the city was settled during the 1889 “Land Run,” though Native Americans lived in the region long before. In 1995, the capital sadly became famous when a bomb attack claimed 168 lives. A national memorial now remembers the victims and survivors of that tragedy. Many of the city’s top tourist attractions are set in the historic former warehouse district of. Museums, event venues, and restaurants create a picturesque neighborhood on the Bricktown Canal with its small water taxis. And for a true taste of ranchland life, you can plan your trip to catch a stockyard auction. Plan your next trip to the Oklahoma state capitol with our list of the best tourist attractions in Oklahoma City

See also: Where to Stay in Oklahoma City

Note: Some businesses may be temporarily closed due to recent global health and safety issues.