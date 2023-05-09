13-Year-Old Arrested For Threat To Frisco ISD 

On May 8, 2023, Frisco police reported that a 13-year-old student was taken into custody for allegedly making online threats of violence against several schools in Frisco ISD.

This comes in the wake of a mass shooting at Allen Premium Outlets. The threats were not said to have a connection to the shooting, but precautions would be taken to ensure safety.

Dr. Mike Waldrip, the district superintendent, informed parents in a letter on Sunday that the police were probing potential threats of violence toward middle schools in Frisco ISD. That day, Frisco police investigated the threat that was reported on social media.

Law enforcement officials reported that they had apprehended a suspect in connection with the case, who was a 13-year-old student at Maus Middle School. Because the student is a minor her name will not be released.

The individual was taken to the Collin County Juvenile Detention Center, where she was charged with a Class A misdemeanor for the exhibition, use, or threat of exhibition or use of firearms under the Texas Education Code. This offense could lead to a jail term of up to one year.

Since the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year, the Frisco Police Department arrested nine subjects for school-related terroristictThreats under the Texas Penal Code, and seventeen subjects for exhibition, use, or threat of exhibition or use of firearms under the Texas Education Code.

“To the parents of Frisco ISD students and the staff at each campus, I want to assure you that the safety of our schools here in Frisco continues to be among our highest priorities,” said Frisco Police Chief David Shilson. “Our partnership with the school district remains strong, and incidents like this only strengthen our resolve to protect Frisco’s future leaders.”

The investigation remains active and ongoing to determine if any others are involved. No further information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app available on Android and iOS devices.

