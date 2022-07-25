13-year-old bitten by alligator in Hardee County: FWC

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is investigating after a 13-year-old woman was bitten by an alligator close to a Hardee County boat ramp on Sunday.

FWC stated it was referred to as to the scene close to the Gardner Boat Ramp in Zolfo Springs at 2:30 p.m.

The teenager was taken to the hospital with accidents however is steady, FWC stated. A contracted nuisance alligator trapper was dispatched to the scene.

No different information has been launched at the moment.

