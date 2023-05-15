13-year-old girl bitten by bull shark at Fort Pierce Inlet State Park shares ordeal – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

Thirteen-year-old Ella Reed from Florida is recounting a up to date come upon with a bull shark that left her hospitalised. While swimming with a chum in waist-deep water at Fort Pierce Inlet State Park, a shark, at least 4 ft lengthy, swam beneath Reed’s buddy and headed immediately against her. The shark first bit her within the stomach, however she was once ready to dam it along with her arm and hand earlier than it grabbed her finger, arm, and leg. Reed remained calm and was once pushed house by her buddy earlier than being delivered to a close-by hearth station after which hospitalised. She has since been handled and launched.

According to knowledge from the University of Florida, america has skilled a median of 74 unprovoked shark assaults every year since 2013. While the possibilities of being attacked are uncommon, professionals counsel exercising warning round sandbars, keeping off darkish waters and spaces the place fishing might happen, and staying in a gaggle close to the shore to make sure urged help is to be had. Reed plans to go back to the seashore as soon as her stitches are got rid of.

Join our Newsletter for the newest news proper for your inbox

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This subject material might not be revealed, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.